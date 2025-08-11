Marc Bolan reflects on being one of Rock’s first openly bisexual icons in new documentary

Marc Bolan, late frontman of T. Rex, is not just remembered for his glam-rock songs. He is also remembered for being one of the first rock stars to openly acknowledge his identity and sexuality. The new documentary, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex puts that honesty right in the spotlight. Marc Bolan talked about his sexuality in a new documentary.(Instagram/t.rexbolanofficial)

Marc Bolan on his sexuality

As per People, the documentary has never-seen interviews and old TV clips where Bolan just says it. No dancing around it. He talked about his bisexuality like it was no big secret. In one clip, he says, “I’ve had relationships with men. It’s part of my life and part of who I am.” Back in the 70s, that kind of thing from a chart-topping star was unheard of.

The movie, made by Bill Curbishley and directed by Ethan Silverman, also dives into his friendship with David Bowie, sometimes friendly, sometimes competitive. Both helped create the glam-rock style, the glitter, and the big stage looks. There are also bits from Elton John, Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, all speaking about how Bolan left his mark.

Marc Bolan's career

Bolan’s career went fast in the early 70s, with songs like “Bang a Gong (Get It On)” and “20th Century Boy” blasting everywhere. But being so open about himself got mixed reactions. Some critics back then accused him of using it all as a gimmick. His close friends, in the film, totally disagree. “He was just Marc — what you saw was real,” one says plain and simple.

Back then, rock stars were expected to be tough, with leather jackets, rough edges. Bolan was showing up in glitter coats, feather boas, and eyeliner. The press joked about it, but fans took it as freedom.

Sadly, Bolan’s life ended in 1977 in a car crash, at just 29 years old. Even so, Angelheaded Hipster shows the bold, colorful artist he was. The film is out now, and will be available on demand to stream from September 5 onwards, with all the sparkle, heart, and edge that made Marc Bolan unforgettable.

FAQs

Q: What is the new Marc Bolan documentary called?

A: It’s called Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex.

Q: Why was Marc Bolan considered groundbreaking?

A: He was one of the first major rock stars to speak openly about his bisexuality in the 1970s.

Q: Who else is featured in the film?

A: The documentary includes appearances from Elton John, Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, and more.

Q: When did Marc Bolan die?

A: He died in a car crash in 1977 at the age of 29.