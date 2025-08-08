Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic: Sony takes final call on film after rock legend's passing

“SHARONNNNN…they could not finish our f--ing movie before I f--ing kicked the bucket!” - probably Ozzy Osbourne in heaven (or hell). An Osbourne biopic is reportedly in the works, that will document Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's lives in the years between 1979 and 1999.(AP)

Sony Pictures is charging ahead with the much-anticipated biopic chronicling the legendary life of Ozzy Osbourne and the fierce, rollercoaster love story he shared with his wife, Sharon Osbourne. First announced in 2021, this cinematic tribute aims to capture the epic highs and chaotic lows of one of rock’s most iconic couples. Polygram Entertainment confirmed that Sony is currently negotiating with a director, with an official announcement expected soon. Meanwhile, Lee Hall is still attached as screenwriter, ensuring the Osbourne story stays authentic and true to its roots.

Bringing the Osbournes to the big screen

The Osbourne family remains deeply involved in the project, with Sharon and their children Jack and Aimee set to produce alongside top executives from Polygram and Sony. The biopic will cover the turbulent years between 1979 and 1999 - an era marked by wild antics, heartbreak, and an unbreakable bond fueled by “undying love,” as Sharon once put it.

Casting ideas have sparked some lively debates: Sharon is keen on Florence Pugh to play her, while Jack humorously suggested Bill Hader for Ozzy - earning a legendary “F--k off” from the Prince of Darkness himself.

“I wanna be alive to f--ing see (the film)”

In a candid moment during a 2024 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy gave a brutally honest update on the film’s progress, saying, “By the time they finish this film, I’ll be dead. I wanna be alive to f--king see it.” Sharon added with a wry smile, “Movies take forever to make.” Sadly, Ozzy passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76, but his epic story and legendary love with Sharon will live on in theaters worldwide.

For fans craving more, the upcoming documentary No Escape From Now will premiere later this year, offering an intimate look at Ozzy’s recent health struggles and his dream of one final farewell concert. Rock and roll may be unpredictable, but the Osbourne legacy is here to stay.