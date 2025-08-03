Kelly Osbourne pays bold tribute to father Ozzy days after his funeral - Watch

Days after the rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away, his daughter Kelly shared a photograph on her Instagram story and paid tribute to him. It features a massive floral display that has been arranged in order to spell out, "Ozzy F*****G Osbourne". This has been placed beside a serene pond that remains surrounded by hills and trees. The display is said to be on the grounds of the family's Buckinghamshire estate, which serves as Ozzy Osbourne's final resting place. Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, on Instagram.(REUTERS)

In another post on the social media platform, Kelly shared a viral clip from the reality series, The Osbournes, which was aired on MTV between 2002 and 2005. The clip shows Ozzy lying in bed with Sharon Osbourne. Watch here.

Family, fans bid adieu to Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, who had been struggling with Parkinson's disease, died at the age of 76 on July 22. This came weeks after he took part in the Black Sabbath farewell concert in Birmingham on July 5. It was the first time that the original members of the rock band reunited in nearly two decades.

Ozzy was laid to rest at his home in Buckinghamshire on Thursday. He and his wife, Sharon, bought this 250-acre estate in 1993. A day before that, public procession was carried out through the streets of Birmingham the day before. It was attended by thousands of his fans.

Meanwhile, nearly 110 people attended the intimate gathering at the Buckinghamshire estate. Among those present were Sharon and Ozzy's children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee, as well as Louis, who is the rock legend's son from a previous marriage. The family also laid flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge that remained covered with tributes from all around the world.

Soon after the news regarding Ozzy's death broke out, Kelly gave an emotional tribute to her father on Instagram Story on July 24. “I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had,” she wrote. Nearly a month before Ozzy's passing, Kelly shared her love for him on Father's Day. She posted a slideshow on social media, featuring Ozzy with her young son, Sidney.

FAQs

1. What happens next with Black Sabbath?

Earlier, Ozzy Osbourne shared that the band's farewell concert will come out as a movie in theatres in 2026.

2. When Ozzy Osbourne died?

The rock legend passed away on July 22 at the age of 76.

3. When was Ozzy Osbourne diagnosed with Parkinson's disease?

He was diagnosed in 2019.