Ozzy Osbourne enjoys breakfast with daughter Kelly, grandson in final video. Watch

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, leaving a void in the world of music. In one of his final moments caught on camera, the 76-year-old was seen enjoying some downtime with his daughter, Kelly and grandson, Sidney, just days before his death. The Prince of Darkness, known for his legacy as an icon of heavy metal music, spent a weekend morning at his Buckinghamshire home, far from the spotlight, surrounded by love, as per New York Post. Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly Osbourne shared a video of him enjoying a quiet moment with her and his grandson Sidney.(REUTERS)

The video shows a softer side of the Black Sabbath legend. No stage, no spectacle, just Ozzy Osbourne soaking in the calm with his family.

Ozzy Osbourne's now-viral video

In a touching family moment shared by Kelly Osbourne on Instagram, Ozzy could be seen enjoying a quiet morning at the kitchen table, iPad in hand. “Good morning,” Kelly says, before coaxing a reply from her dad: “Dadda, say good morning.”

The War Pigs rocker, dressed in a black tee and headphones, leans forward with a smile and echoes, “Good morning!” His grandson could also be spotted in the video with a pacifier in his mouth, equally absorbed with his own screen. The scene, shared just days before Ozzy's passing, offers a rare glimpse into the life of the heavy metal icon.

Check out the video below:

Ozzy Osbourne's health over the years

It was in 2020 that Ozzy Osbourne went public with his Parkinson’s diagnosis. He battled several health issues in his final years. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, the degenerative disorder affects movement, causing tremors, stiffness, and slowing of motion. There is no cure. According to the New York Post, the iconic rocker also underwent several surgeries, including one for a severe spinal injury in 2019.

In the days leading up to his death, daughter Kelly Osbourne strongly denied speculation that her parents had a “suicide pact”, despite Sharon Osbourne once acknowledging such a conversation in the past. “Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact,” Kelly had shared in a video on July 11. “That was bulls***t my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad’s not dying. Stop," she added.

Ozzy Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon, and six children, three from each of his two marriages.

FAQs:

What was Ozzy Osbourne diagnosed with?

Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020.

Was Ozzy Osbourne a billionaire?

No, Ozzy Osbourne was not a billionaire. His net worth was estimated to be around $220 million.

What is the most popular Ozzy Osbourne song?

Ozzy Osbourne’s most popular song is “Crazy Train.”