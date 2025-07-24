Trisha Paytas gives birth just as Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne dies. Coincidence? The internet thinks not!

Trisha Paytas is officially a mom of three, and her latest baby’s name has everyone doing a double-take. The YouTuber, podcast host, and internet provocateur welcomed her third child with husband Moses Hacmon on July 12, 2025. And the name? Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon. Trisha Paytas with her newborn son; Ozzy Osbourne

Naturally, the reveal came in peak Trisha fashion, via a teaser for her Just Trish podcast. “After a surprising and traumatic birth, baby number three is here!” the episode description read. “It’s been months of speculation, but now Trisha and Moses are FINALLY ready to reveal the name of their little boy.” She also posted about the birth on all her socials, as one naturally does. “💙AQUAMAN MOSES PAYTAS-HACMON💙 Born 07.12.25 @ 12:40 am 🙏,” read the Instagram announcement caption.

Their previous two children — Malibu Barbie and Elvis — already gave the world plenty to talk about. And naming your son after a superhero is not really new…so why is the internet freaking out? Well, it's because of the Trisha Paytas Baby Theory.

What is the Trisha Paytas Baby Theory?

The theory began in September 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96. Just before the official announcement, Paytas tweeted that she had gone into labour with her first child, Malibu Barbie. The timing was uncanny. Twitter spiraled. Many (jokingly, but also... not?) declared that the Queen had reincarnated into Trisha’s baby.

Elvis, baby number two, arrived with far less celestial fanfare. But when Paytas revealed she was expecting a third, the theory was instantly revived. This time, TikTok and Twitter kept a close watch on the elderly and famous. When Pope Francis passed away in April 2025, some corners of the internet were convinced his soul was en route to the Paytas-Hacmon household.

Then came Donald Trump. News of the US president’s chronic venous insufficiency in mid-2025 launched yet another round of memes speculating that Trisha was preparing to give birth to Trump 2.0. Trisha herself has never been one to lean away from controversy and truly believes in her own ‘divine womb’.

“I don’t know how my womb is carrying all these souls,” she said on Just Trish. Unfortunately for TikTok theorists, baby Aquaman arrived just as Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne passed away. Not quite the Trump moment they were waiting for…but still pretty suspicious.

What do netizens have to say?

Once something happens three times, it's not a coincidence and even the internet thinks so. “Every time someone dies Trisha Paytas gives birth. It's not coincidental anymore,” read one comment on X. Another claimed, “Fighting for my life trying to explain the Trisha paytas baby theory to my not chronically online coworkers.” A comment on Reddit read, “First the queen, then the pope, and now Ozzy...” Another hilariously asked, “Is she going to have more children or are celebrities safe for now?” One more said, “She is allowed to have children?” A particularly hilarious comment was, “Ozzy, that you?”

What now?

Paytas has hinted that this might be her final pregnancy, making baby Aquaman a kind of superhero swan song. But if the internet has taught us anything, it’s that a new Trisha era is always just around the corner. Let's just hope that no one has to die for it.