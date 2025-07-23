Ozzy Osbourne battled Parkinson’s and underwent multiple back surgeries before death at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary rockstar also known as the 'Prince of Darkness,' died at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news in a statement Tuesday morning. No cause of death was given, but his declining health over the last few years was well known. Singer Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76.(AP)

According to Page Six, Ozzy had been fighting multiple health issues leading up to his death. He was living with stage 2 Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed publicly in 2020.

What did Ozzy Osbourne say about his disease

At the time, he told Good Morning America, “I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life.”

His wife Sharon echoed that sentiment. “It does affect certain nerves in your body, and it’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day,” she said. She added the diagnosis was “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s other health issues

In 2019, Ozzy suffered a nasty fall in the bathroom of his home. He dislodged metal rods that had been in place since a previous ATV accident in 2003. The fall left him in agonizing pain. He underwent surgery to have 15 screws inserted into his spine.

The Black Sabbath frontman later called it “the longest, most painful, miserable” period of his life, reports Page Six.

In 2022, Ozzy had another major procedure to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. Sharon said at the time, “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

Retirement and rumors

By 2023, Ozzy had officially retired from touring. Still, just weeks before his death, he reunited with his bandmates for a final farewell appearance.

His daughter Kelly also had big news, she got engaged to Slipknot’s Sid Wilson. That same week, she pushed back on rumors that Ozzy was on his deathbed or had made a suicide pact with Sharon.

“Yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. She also called the suicide pact claim “bull**" which her "mom said to get attention one time.”

Ozzy leaves behind his wife Sharon and their three children – Kelly, Jack, and Aimee.

Elliot, Jessica and Louis are his children from previous relationships.

