Ozzy Osbourne’s final occupation revealed in death certificate

Even in death, the Prince of Darkness gets the last laugh - exiting the spotlight in true Ozzy fashion - as a certified "rock legend". The heavy metal pioneer's death certificate was recently made public, revealing details about the cause of death and his final job description listed in the official document - one that is as thunderous as his booming personality, befitting a true rock god. “Songwriter, performer and rock legend” - Ozzy Osbourne's final resume entry is as thunderous as his iconic personality and career.(x/@Photomusicrock)

Ozzy Osbourne, who died aged 76, was battling numerous health ailments at the time of his death, and according to the official death certificate first reported by New York Times, he passed away from cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease on July 22.

'Rock Legend' on paper, icon forever

The document reveals the King of Chaos' official profession as “songwriter, performer and rock legend,” as listed by his daughter, Aimee Osbourne, when she submitted the formal details to a registry in London. It’s a job title that doesn’t just describe a career - it captures a cultural force. From fronting Black Sabbath to redefining heavy metal and shocking the world with his wild antics, Ozzy's legacy was never just about music. The title immortalizes a man whose life was lived on stage, at full volume, and on his own terms - the only description bold enough to match the madness and the magic, because for Ozzy, anything less than legendary just wouldn’t do. A closing credit as thunderous, wild and iconic as the man himself!

The Prince of Darkness at Black Sabbath's farewell show "Back to the Beginning" that took place in Birmingham, less than two weeks before the rock legend's death.(x/@gibsonguitar)

A funeral fit for the Prince of Darkness

When news of Ozzy Osbourne’s passing first broke, his family chose not to disclose the cause of death, simply sharing that the heavy metal pioneer had “passed away this morning… surrounded by love.” In the days that followed, tributes poured in from around the world, culminating in a deeply emotional farewell.

On July 31, Ozzy was laid to rest at a serene spot near the lake on his Buckinghamshire estate - his chosen resting place. Over 100 guests attended the private ceremony, including his wife, Sharon, his children Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and Louis, as well as industry legends like Marilyn Manson, Metallica’s James Hetfield and Yungblud. Longtime friend and guitarist Zakk Wylde led the funeral procession. The home was adorned with pictures of Ozzy, and each attendee was given a commemorative photograph to take home - one final memento of a man who meant so much to so many.

Ozzy Osbourne's family at his funeral procession.(AP)

No mope-fest, just metal

A day prior to the funeral, the streets of Birmingham - his hometown - were lined with thousands of fans who joined the Osbourne family for a public funeral procession. Sharon was seen breaking down in front of a memorial, clutching Jack’s hand and embracing Kelly in a quiet moment of grief. Each loved one wore something to honor Ozzy in their own way. And yet, even in mourning, the farewell had flashes of the man’s signature mischief.

Years earlier, Ozzy had described his ideal funeral: “I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral… But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest.” Ever the prankster, he’d even joked about faking coffin sounds or recording a cheeky post-mortem video for his guests. True to his wishes, his goodbye wasn’t just somber - unforgettable, larger than life, and so very metal. A fitting send-off for a rock legend who lived loud and left even louder.