Ozzy Osbourne funeral procession: Sharon Osbourne breaks down, puts up united front with kids

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, leaving a void in the world of music. The Black Sabbath star, famously dubbed the Prince of Darkness, died aged 76 after years of gruelling health battle with Parkinson's, a disease he was diagnosed with in 2019. Hundreds of fans gathered on the streets of Birmingham for his funeral procession. His family, widow Sharon Osbourne and her three kids_ Aimee, Jack and Kelly, were present to pay their final respects. The family of Ozzy Osbourne, son Jack Osbourne, widow Sharon Osbourne (C) and daughter Kelly Osbourne arrive to lay flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street during a funeral procession for Ozzy Osbourne. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)(AFP)

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession

The family put up a united front as they got out of a black vehicle and walked towards a huge pile of flowers and cards that were left by fans on the street. Sharon was seen in a black floor-length dress as she broke down in tears upon seeing the visuals of the fan cards and flowers. She held onto her children Kelly and Jack, and was seen overcome with tears.

People gather around tributes placed at the Black Sabbath Bridge, named in honour of the heavy metal band, on the day of the funeral cortege of Ozzy Osbourne, its former frontman, in Birmingham, Britain, July 30, 2025. REUTERS/Jack Taylor TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

The family also acknowledged the crowd of fans that had gathered during the funeral. In the pictures that surfaced from the procession, they were seen holding up peace signs right before walking back to their cars. After that they continued with the funeral procession. The procession was organized by Birmingham City Council in collaboration with the Osbourne family.

Sharon Osbourne is supported by her children Jack, Kelly and Aimee Osbourne as they lay and view the flowers left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne ahead of his funeral procession, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday July 30, 2025. (Jacob King/PA via AP)(AP)

About his death

The Prince of Darkness, as he's come to be known in his time, was photographed publicly for the last time at his Black Sabbath farewell concert in Birmingham, England, on July 5. He took the stage in front of the 42,000-person crowd at Villa Park for a performance, which turned out to be his last gig in his lifetime.

On Tuesday, Ozzy Osbourne’s family issued a statement, confirming the death of the iconic frontman of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. He was 76. While no cause of death was mentioned in the statement, his declining health over the last few years was well known.

It was in 2020 that Ozzy Osbourne went public with his Parkinson’s diagnosis. He battled several health issues in his final years.