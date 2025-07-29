Ozzy Osbourne's funeral to be ‘small’ and ‘private’: When and where Black Sabbath star will be laid to rest

Ozzy Osbourne's family is planning a “small, private funeral” for the Prince of Darkness, who died at the age of 76 on July 22, an insider told People magazine. The insider close to his family shared that a funeral befitting the iconic rocker's infectious spirit is being worked out to honor him. Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Befitting tribute for Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy's family members are “very grateful for the special family time” they all shared before his demise.

“They are planning a small, private funeral that will be a celebration of his life. Ozzy would never want a mope-fest,” People quoted the source as saying. The family is “touched” by the massive love and support they have been receiving from worldwide.

All the fans of the heavy metal legend will have a chance to pay their last tribute to him when his cortege is taken around his home city of Birmingham, BBC reported.

On Wednesday, July 30, the Black Sabbath legend's body is being brought back for a procession. A large number of people are expected when it travels along Broad Street in the city centre, starting from 1 PM BST.

“We're going to pay our last respects and homage to one of the greatest living legends of Birmingham,” BBC quoted Lord Mayor of Birmingham Zafar Iqbal as saying.

As per the official details, the hearse will be travelling along Broad Street to Black Sabbath Bridge as well as the Black Sabbath bench, where thousands of fans have left messages, floral tributes and vigils following Ozzy's death last week.

As per The Guardian, Ozzy's family members have paid for this special event in his home city and are even taking care of all associated costs. Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, along with children Kelly and Jack, are expected to take part in the procession, ahead of the private funeral later in the day. The details regarding the funeral have not been made public by the family members.

Bostin Brass, a local brass band, has been roped in to soundtrack the procession, while Black Sabbath members as well as musician Yungblud could also be part of it.

Fans of Ozzy Osbourne, including Drake, have already been to Birmingham to pay their last respects to the late musician.

Also, people will get to watch the procession through an ongoing live stream of the Sabbath bench, per BBC.

