Chuck Mangione songs: Discover the timeless classics like Feels So Good and Give It All You Got

Chuck Mangione, the celebrated flugelhorn and trumpet player who rose to global fame with the 1997 jazz-pop hit Feels So Good passed away at age 84 on July 22. Mangione passed away in his sleep at his Rochester, New York home, his attorney confirmed to TMZ. The two-time Grammy Award winner had retired in 2015, capping a storied career that spanned over five decades, more than 30 albums, and countless performances worldwide. Chuck Mangione passed away at 84(REUTERS)

Mangione’s jazz anthem Feels So Good

Mangione’s signature song Feels So Good became a massive crossover success and had even reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the adult contemporary chart, according to Variety. The instrumental track, lauded for its smooth, uplifting melody, became a staple on jazz and pop radio alike and has been called ‘one of the most recognizable melodies’ since the Beatles’ Michelle.

Another CBS report noted that the track saw renewed popularity thanks to its appearances in pop culture, most notably on the animated series King of the Hill, where Chuck Mangione voiced a fictional version of himself and the song was cleverly used in various comedic product tie-ins.

Mangione's musical beginnings

Mangione, born and raised in Rochester, started his jazz career with his brother Gap in a group called The Jazz Brothers. Their music was inspired by legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis.

The CBS report added that Mangione’s music reached international stages, including the Olympics, with his song Chase the Clouds Away featured in the 1976 Montreal Summer Games and Give It All You Got becoming the official theme for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, where he performed it at the closing ceremony.

Tragedy and musical legacy

In 2009, two of Mangione’s longtime bandmates, as per CBS, Gerry Niewood and Coleman Mellett, passed away in the Colgan Air Flight 3407 crash near Buffalo. In spite of the tragic events, Mangione remained an icon of warmth, musicality, and accessibility in jazz.

Chuck Mangione's timeless songs

Feels So Good

Give It All You Got

Chase the Clouds Away

Children of Sanchez

Bellavia

Hill Where the Lord Hides

Fun and Games

Land of Make Believe

Cannonball Run Theme

FAQs

What song is Chuck Mangione known for?

He is best known for his 1977 hit “Feels So Good”, one of the most iconic jazz-pop crossovers in music history.

What TV show used Chuck Mangione’s Feels So Good?

The song featured prominently in King of the Hill, where Mangione also voiced a fictional version of himself.

Is Chuck Mangione a good musician?

Yes, Mangione is regarded as a jazz legend, having won two Grammy Awards and composed music featured at multiple Olympic Games.

What instrument does Chuck Mangione play on Feels So Good?

He played the flugelhorn, a brass instrument similar to a trumpet but with a softer, mellower tone.