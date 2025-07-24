Chuck Mangione cause of death: Jazz legend behind ‘Feels So Good’ dies at 84, tributes pour in

Chuck Mangione, jazz legend behind ‘Feels So Good’, has passed away at the age of 84. The musician died from natural causes at his home in Rochester, New York. Chuck Mangione has died at the age of 84. (X)

In addition to his acclaimed music career, Mangione was also known for his recurring animated role as himself on King of the Hill.

Tributes -

Fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the jazz legend.

One fan wrote on X, “Saddened to hear we just lost an all-time legend, true icon of the culture & American hero all the way from Rochester NY to Arlen TX. RIP Chuck Mangione.”

Another added, “This does not feel so good. RIP Chuck Mangione.”

A third person wrote, “Chuck Mangione’s dead too?! Him always playing “Feels So Good” on King of the Hill might be one of the best running gags on television.”