Search
Thu, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chuck Mangione cause of death: Jazz legend behind ‘Feels So Good’ dies at 84, tributes pour in

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 10:43 pm IST

Chuck Mangione, jazz legend behind ‘Feels So Good’, has passed away. He also had a recurring role on the animated television series King of the Hill.

Chuck Mangione, jazz legend behind ‘Feels So Good’, has passed away at the age of 84. The musician died from natural causes at his home in Rochester, New York.

Chuck Mangione has died at the age of 84. (X)
Chuck Mangione has died at the age of 84. (X)

In addition to his acclaimed music career, Mangione was also known for his recurring animated role as himself on King of the Hill.

Tributes -

Fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the jazz legend.

One fan wrote on X, “Saddened to hear we just lost an all-time legend, true icon of the culture & American hero all the way from Rochester NY to Arlen TX. RIP Chuck Mangione.”

Another added, “This does not feel so good. RIP Chuck Mangione.”

A third person wrote, “Chuck Mangione’s dead too?! Him always playing “Feels So Good” on King of the Hill might be one of the best running gags on television.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Chuck Mangione cause of death: Jazz legend behind ‘Feels So Good’ dies at 84, tributes pour in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On