Emory University shooting: Active shooter at Atlanta campus, students asked to take cover

There is an active shooter at the Emory University campus in Atlanta, the university said on Friday. Emory University's Critical Event Preparedness and Response said in a post on X that there is an active shooter at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HQ near the Emory Point CVS drug store on Clifton Road. A 'Run, Hide, Fight' alert was issued, and people were asked to avoid the area. Representational image.(Unsplash)

A massive response by the Atlanta Police Department is underway at the Emory Point drug store at the University campus. Video shared by locals showed multiple emergency vehicles at the scene with gunshots sounds, as the active shooter situation unfolded.

Here's a video shared on social media:

Clifton Road NE between Briarcliff Road NE and Haygood Drive is closed, the Georgia Department of Transportation said. There are major traffic delays at Houston Mill Road, Briarcliff Road and North Decatur Road.

Local Fox affiliate, Fox 10, reported that one police officer was injured. Official confirmation of the injuries is still awaited.

The university continues to be on a lockdown.

This is a breaking news.