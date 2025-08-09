Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Emory University shooting: Active shooter at Atlanta campus, students asked to take cover

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 03:22 am IST

Active shooter reported at Emory University near Emory Point CVS; ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ alert issued, public urged to avoid the area.

There is an active shooter at the Emory University campus in Atlanta, the university said on Friday. Emory University's Critical Event Preparedness and Response said in a post on X that there is an active shooter at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HQ near the Emory Point CVS drug store on Clifton Road. A 'Run, Hide, Fight' alert was issued, and people were asked to avoid the area.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

A massive response by the Atlanta Police Department is underway at the Emory Point drug store at the University campus. Video shared by locals showed multiple emergency vehicles at the scene with gunshots sounds, as the active shooter situation unfolded.

Here's a video shared on social media:

Clifton Road NE between Briarcliff Road NE and Haygood Drive is closed, the Georgia Department of Transportation said. There are major traffic delays at Houston Mill Road, Briarcliff Road and North Decatur Road.

Local Fox affiliate, Fox 10, reported that one police officer was injured. Official confirmation of the injuries is still awaited.

The university continues to be on a lockdown.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Emory University shooting: Active shooter at Atlanta campus, students asked to take cover
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On