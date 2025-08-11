Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Kash Doll confirms breakup with NFL star Za’Darius Smith: ‘Can’t see eye to eye’

HT US Desk
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 01:27 am IST

Rapper Kash Doll took to X and confirmed her breakup with NFL star Za'Darius Smith.

Rapper and actress Kash Doll and NFL defensive star Za’Darius Smith have officially ended their relationship, confirming the split in separate social media posts. Kash Doll broke the news via X on August 10, 2025, while Smith quietly posted “Single” on Instagram, with little fanfare.

Kash Doll confirms split with Za’Darius Smith.(Instagram/zadariussmith/X/@kashdoll)
Kash Doll confirms break up with Za’Darius Smith

Taking to X, Kash Doll confirmed her split with the NFL star and wrote, "At this point of my life i just need to be single.. Zadarius a great guy but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect we decided to part ways." The rapper also shared that she was going to focus on her mental health and take a break from social media. She wrote, “I’m giving the internet a break also so I’m done with yall too right now.”

Earlier this year, the couple attracted attention, not just for their unlikely pairing of music and sports worlds, but also for public reactions to Za’Darius’s apparent preference for Kash Doll’s natural appearance. In a sit-down with The Shade Room, Kash shared that her partner “does not want me to wear no makeup,” adding she’s always embraced her natural look and is confident in it, as per TMZ.

Also read: Asian Doll responds to Kash Doll with shocking threat as feud intensifies: ‘I let you live…’

This statement sparked a heated debate online. Some voices accused the NFL player of controlling behavior, suggesting dictating a partner’s appearance can undermine autonomy, while others argued that if Kash is comfortable and consenting, such a preference may simply reflect mutual acceptance.

Ultimately, neither dramatic scandal nor public tirades appear to have triggered the breakup. Instead, both prioritizing individual growth, mental health, and personal space seem to be at its heart. Kash Doll is taking a break from social media to regroup, while Za’Darius confirmed their separation softly. The parting appears respectful, with subtle mutual regard and a focus on self-care above spectacle.

FAQs

1. How did Kash Doll announce her breakup with Za'Darius Smith?

Via X on August 10, 2025, stating she “needs to be single” and is taking a break from the internet.

2. How did Za’Darius respond?

He posted simply “Single” on Instagram, confirming the split quietly.

3. What was the controversy over her appearance?

Za’Darius’s preference for Kash’s natural look sparked conversation, some viewed it as controlling, others saw it as supportive of her authenticity.

News / Sports / US Sports / Kash Doll confirms breakup with NFL star Za’Darius Smith: ‘Can’t see eye to eye’
