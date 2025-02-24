Asian Doll responds to Kash Doll with shocking threat as feud intensifies: ‘I let you live…’

The feud between Kash Doll and Asian Doll has intensified after the latter's shocking threats. On Sunday, the 28-year-old rapper took to social media to reveal that she contemplated causing harm to the Ice Me Out hitmaker at a concert in Dallas, Texas. Her violent remarks came after the 35-year-old allegedly urged the Blood on My Hands crooner to take their feud to the “booth.” The feud between rappers Kash Doll and Asian Doll has intensified(Instagram/ Kash Doll, Asian Doll)

Why are Kash Doll and Asian Doll feuding?

Kash and Asian have been feuding since the former claimed on the Club Shay Shay podcast in January that she started the trend of adding “Doll” to one's name. While the duo have been going back and forth online, their feud intensified when Kash allegedly urged Asian to respond to the “beef” with music.

A furious Asian responded with a since-deleted tweet that read, “MY N***** FINNA SHOOT YOUR SPRINTER UP & I LET YOU LIVE CAUSE YOU GOT KIDS & YOU HAD THEM ON THE ROAD WITH YOU!! YOU KNEW NOT TO SAY S**T YESTERDAY WHILE YOU WAS IN DALLAS SO TODAY YOU TALKING AHIT CAUSE YOU HAPPY YOU AINT DIE B***H!,” according to the screenshots shared by @theshaderoomteens on Instagram.

In response to the violent threats, Kash said, “Not you that mad at me guns involved lol just get in the booothhhhhh that’s all i asked pregnant YN.”

To which, Asian replied, “Yes! Guns involved b***h you talking all this I was in yo city b***h & I’m showing you I LET YOU LIVE B***H YOU WOULDVE DIED IN DALLAS TEXAS B***H I LET YOU LIVE,” per the Instagram page.

Asian's shocking threats to Kash sparked outrage among fans as they called for arrest. “Y’all will incriminate yourself for nothing at all lmao,” an X user wrote. “Ain’t you pregnant? Your motherly instinct hasn’t kicked in yet? Get ready to be a MOTHER! What good can you do your child in a box or in jail? s**t so EMBARRASSING” another X user added.