US: 579 animals die from smoke inhalation in Dallas pet shop fire

PTI |
Jan 04, 2025 02:15 PM IST

A fire at Plaza Latina in Northwest Dallas led to the deaths of 579 animals due to smoke inhalation.

A fire that broke out at a shopping centre in Dallas on Friday morning killed more than 500 animals, most of which were small birds, authorities said.

More than 500 animals, mostly tiny birds, were killed in a fire that started at a Dallas retail complex(AP file photo)
More than 500 animals, mostly tiny birds, were killed in a fire that started at a Dallas retail complex(AP file photo)

The 579 animals in the pet shop at Plaza Latina in Northwest Dallas died from smoke inhalation, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans said in a statement.

The flames from the fire never reached the animals. Chickens, hamsters, two dogs and two cats also died, Evans said.

The two-alarm fire took about two hours and as many as 45 firefighters to extinguish around 11 a.m., Evans said.

“While DFR personnel did search and attempt rescue, all animals in the shop unfortunately perished due to smoke inhalation,” Evans said.

No people were injured in the fire. The structure of the large, one-story shopping centre was severely damaged, including a partially collapsed roof, Evans said.

The shopping centre includes multiple small businesses and was described on its Facebook page as "a place where people can go to eat, and buy all sorts of Latin goods and services.” A post on the page in Spanish asked for prayers for the families who work there.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined and is under investigation, Evans said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
