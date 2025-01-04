Menu Explore
Tamil Nadu: 6 workers killed in explosion at Virudhunagar fireworks unit

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2025 12:36 PM IST

Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blast: The explosion is suspected to have taken place during the process of mixing chemicals.

At least six workers were killed after an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Saturday, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

The blast flattened at least one room and led to the deaths. (Representational Image)
The blast flattened at least one room and led to the deaths. (Representational Image)

The blast is suspected to have taken place during the process of mixing chemicals and it flattened at least one room and led to the deaths.

According to the officials, the fire and rescue department has reached the spot.

LPG tanker overturns in Coimbatore

This comes hours after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker overturned on the arterial Avinashi Road flyover in the wee hours on Friday, leading to a minor gas leak, Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said.

The tanker capsized after it got detached from the truck when the driver was negotiating the flyover's roundabout. No one was injured, he said.

Traffic came to a transient halt in the central part of the city due to the accident.

Schools located about 500 meters to one km radius of the accident spot were asked to close for the day as a precaution.

Immediately after the truck driver informed about the mishap, police arrived at the spot and halted the traffic around and prevented a major accident, the collector told reporters here.

The fire service and rescue personnel sprayed water on the tanker which was carrying 18 tonnes of LPG to a bottling plant owned by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Ganapathy in Coimbatore from Kerala's Kochi.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
