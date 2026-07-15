Sonam Wangchuk continues hunger strike, says ‘ask govt why it refuses to listen’

Appeals and concern are pouring in as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike, which entered its 18th day on Wednesday, July 15. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke has been sharing daily updates on Wangchuk's health. In his last such update on Tuesday, Dipke said the activist has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain, but refuses to quit. Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj meets Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike. (ANI Photo)

Dipke shared that Wangchuk has lost over 8.4 kg weight since the beginning of his fast. He also shared details of his dropping blood pressure which, as of Tuesday (day 17th of his fast) stands at 109/70.

“He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue,” Dipke said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Today (Wednesday) is the 18th day of Wangchuk's strike and 26th day of CJP protest against education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The CJP launched its protest on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

Also Read: ‘Apolitical’ Cockroach protest caught between absent Rahul, indifferent Modi govt while Wangchuk's health worsens

Wangchuk, CJP garner support Not only political leaders such as Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal have stepped forward in support of the party's cause and Wangchuk, but actors have also openly expressed their support.

Swara Bhaskar arrived at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, where she met Sonam and Abhijeet. Sharing photos of the actor on site, the official handle of the CJP party wrote on X, “Unapologetic & fearless actress Swara Bhaskar Joins the protest at Jantar Mantar!”

Swara shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote for Abhijeet, “Thank you for fighting for the future of all of our children.” She wrote for Wangchuk's unending hunger strike, “The indefatigable Sonam Wangchuk sir is fighting for your children's future. All my solidarity and gratitude.”

Actor Rubina Dilaik also took on Instagram supporting Wangchuk, saying, “He is a real hero. Don't let him die fighting for our country's own good.” She was seen sharing a post by actor Zeenat Aman, who had earlier urged the government to hold a peaceful dialogue with the climate activist.

“My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike,” she wrote, adding, “I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk “…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue,” Aman said on Instagram.

“With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India,” further wrote Zeenat, appealing to the Indian government, adding, “We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all.”

Actor Omi Vaidya, who played the role of ‘Chatur’ in 3 Idiots movie, which also shows a dramatic portrayal of Wangchuk under the name ‘Phunsuk Wangdu’, expressed his concern over the ongoing fast. In a video message posted on Instagram, he said, “I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die.” He added, “Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing.”

Political leaders rally in support Samajwadi Party chief was among the many leaders who came forward in support of CJP and Wangchuk. Taking to X on Tuesday, he said, “We humbly request and earnestly appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to break his fast. His life is invaluable to the entire world because it embodies the same commitment to humanity and the environment as it does to democracy.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra also spoke to Dipke on call and expressed concern over Wangchuk’s health, urging him to end his fast. TMC MP Mahua Moitra followed suit with a similar appeal on Tuesday.

"Had a call with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who expressed deep concern over Sonam Sir's rapidly deteriorating health. He earnestly appealed to Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike, saying that his well-being is of utmost importance,” Dipke said on X.

“Your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight,” Moitra wrote in a post on X.

AAP party chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit the protest site, Jantar Mantar, on Thursday in the evening to offer support.

“My appeal to Sonam Wangchuk ji is to end your hunger strike now. You are the country's heritage. I will go to Jantar Mantar on the day after tomorrow, July 16, at 5 PM to offer them my support,” he said in a press conference.

Also Read: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Congress leader's absence from CJP protest sparks questions, Wangchuk's ‘pettiness’ jibe

Students, supporters with Wangchuk Wangchuk is not the only one sitting on a hunger strike. Student activists have also been on a parallel hunger strike for the same duration. At least four of them are from the All India Students Association (AISA). One of them had to be hospitalised on Monday due to hypovolemic shock.

The CJP and other students have been demanding resignation of Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other exams.

Wangchuk and the CJP supporters will also march peacefully to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session, to demand the resignation of Pradhan.