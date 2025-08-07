Shailene Woodley gets cozy with boyfriend Lucas Bravo on Emily in Paris set

Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley took their romance to a new level this week, snuggling up on the set of Emily in Paris. The Ferrari actress, 33, was seen resting her head on Bravo’s shoulder on Monday, August 4, as the Netflix series filmed its fifth season, People reported. Wearing a green baseball cap and sunglasses, Woodley kept a low profile while sharing the tender moment with the 37-year-old French actor. Shailene Woodley was seen snuggling up to boyfriend Lucas Bravo on the set of Emily in Paris.(instagram/@lucasnbravo)

The pair first sparked dating rumors in March 2025 when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand through Paris. Since then, their relationship has steadily grown more public, with multiple sightings of them affectionately strolling through the City of Light.

Also Read | Aaron Rodgers’ ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley finds love; new partner revealed

Going Instagram official

Bravo subtly confirmed the romance weeks later during the April 3 opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, telling reporters, “Yeah, I’m really happy.” Later that month, the Emily in Paris star went Instagram official with Woodley, posting a sun-drenched photo carousel from their trip to Slab City, California, captioned, “Howdy Slab City.”

According to a source quoted by People, the couple have been traveling frequently between the US and France since their public debut. “The relationship gives off a positive vibe,” the insider shared, adding that Bravo is “an attentive and sweet guy” who “makes Shailene very happy.”

Also Read | Tension brewing on Emily in Paris set after Lucas Bravo’s negative comments: Report

Bravo’s take on love

Bravo, who plays fan-favorite Gabriel on Emily in Paris, has been candid about his emotional approach to love. On a 2024 episode of the Podcrushed podcast, the actor shared that he’s “fascinated with love,” calling it “the fastest way to grow up.”

“To be fully yourself in the presence of someone else, and to see that you're not a monster or you're not weird - it's mind-opening,” Bravo said. “I didn't see why I should spend any time on anything else than finding the most intense form of love possible."

As the fifth season of Emily in Paris continues production, it seems Bravo is experiencing a love story just as swoon-worthy as his character’s on-screen romance.