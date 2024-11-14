Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo's blunt criticism about show leaves co-stars ‘upset’: ‘A lot of tension’

The cast of the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris was very upset after coming across their co-star Lucas Bravo’s blunt criticism of the show. Last month, he raised eyebrows after he revealed to a French outlet, Le Figaro that the series does not "stimulate” him much and he was considering an exit from it. Bravo plays the beloved character Gabriel who is one of Emily’s love interests from Season 1. Lucas Bravo's criticism of Emily in Paris upset the cast. REUTERS/Remo Casilli(REUTERS)

Also Read: Sean Diddy's attorney warns no one will be spared, asks concerned celebs to pay up or face ‘reputation-damaging lawsuit’

Emily in Paris cast upset with Bravo

When the cast heard of Bravo’s comment, a source revealed to US Weekly on Wednesday, “Everyone is so upset about the remarks he made.” His statement about the show quickly went viral among the fans on the internet. The source also predicted that “there is going to be a lot of tension” if the actor decided to remain a part of the show for its fifth season. However, the source insisted that the “show will go on with or without Lucas,” adding, “The show is ‘Emily in Paris’ — not ‘Gabriel in Paris,” as reported by Page Six.

The show was a quick hit among its audience when it was released back in October 2020 and was recently renewed for another season in September. Reportedly, Bravo was not very happy with the development of his character or lack thereof from the first season. Emily played by Lily Collins shifts to Paris because of her work and finds herself in a love triangle mess soon with Bravo’s character being a huge part of it, including a fake pregnancy scare plot. While the fans loved the series and are excited for the next chapter, the same cannot be said for the 38-year-old character.

About his character, Bravo told Le Figaro, “I would like him to find a bit of panache again.” He admitted that the series was “good entertainment” and “an escape” but his on-again, off-again relationship drama on screen was “a bit archaic.” He also complained that he does not “really have any freedom” on the show’s set and told the outlet, “I don’t want to be part of a cog that tends not to consider the intelligence of the spectators.”

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb's ‘freak-off’ parties were ‘not appropriate for the young children’, claims Playboy model

Bravo doubled down on his criticism of the show

Despite receiving criticism online for his comment, he reinforced it as he told IndieWire that Gabriel’s character was “slowly turned into guacamole.” He continued, “The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” adding “I’ve never been so far away from him.”

He also told the outlet that “it's not fun” watching a “character [he] loves so much” being diluted so much that it is now a different person altogether. He revealed, “It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5 […] because my contract ends at Season 4. “I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore.”

He also added that the showrunners are not risk-takers since the show became a viral hit and are hesitant to bring some big shake-ups to the script. He said, “They’re probably holding onto something that they couldn’t measure that had such a success so now they are very precious about not changing the recipe and keeping it what it was. Anything that could go off-road is carefully taken back.”

Despite his criticism of the show and the showrunners, Bravo insisted that he still carries much love for the series.