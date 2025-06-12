Why did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley call off their engagement?

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday revealed that he has been married for a couple of months. “Been a couple of months,” he told reporters at a press conference after confirming that the ring on his finger was a wedding ring. He was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley went their separate ways in a peaceful way, the breakup was “amicable” and “it just wasn't working.”(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Why did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley break up?

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley ended their relationship in 2022, a little over a year after announcing they were engaged. A report from People said the two went their separate ways in a peaceful way, the breakup was “amicable” and “it just wasn't working.”

“They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them,” a source told the outlet.

Talk of a possible split started after Aaron Rodgers made headlines in late 2021 for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. He faced criticism after saying he had not received the vaccine. At the time, Shailene showed support for him.

“Literally, you all need to calm the f—k down,” she wrote on Instagram. She also defended him against people trying to damage his image, saying they were trying to “disparage” Aaron’s reputation.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers confirms he is married for a ‘couple of months’. Who is his wife Brittani?

Before their breakup, the couple kept their relationship mostly private. They went public with their engagement in early 2021. Aaron Rodgers shared the news while accepting an NFL MVP award, saying, “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.” He also thanked his “fiancée” on stage.

Not long after, Shailene talked about their relationship on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She shared how they met during the pandemic when football games were being played in empty stadiums. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in,” she said. She also joked, saying she never thought she’d be with someone who “throws balls for a living.”

By fall 2021, the couple seemed to be living more separate lives. Aaron told Haute Living they were both busy with work. “It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing,” he said. “I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

There were also reports they didn’t always agree when it came to politics. A source told People that they kept those talks to a minimum. “They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” the source said. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”