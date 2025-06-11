Who is Aaron Rodgers' wife, Brittani? NFL star makes big reveal

Aaron Rodgers has always been a headline-maker, now on Tuesday, the legendary NFL quarterback surprised even his most diehard fans with the surprising news that he got married earlier this year. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms wedding ring, keeping relationship with Brittani largely private. (Photo by Justin K. Aller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The reveal came during his official unveiling as a Pittsburgh Steelers, after weeks of rumours. When reporters noticed the band on his ring finger, Rodgers confirmed: yes, it’s a wedding ring.

And just like that, the focus shifted from football to one burning question: Who is Brittani?

Who is Aaron Rodgers' wife?

That’s about all we know: her name. Brittani, spelt with an “I.” And that appears to be exactly how Rodgers wants it.

Brittani doesn’t even have social media. The star QB hinted at her desire to stay out of the limelight in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in December 2024, when he first revealed her name to the public.

“I was a little worried because there was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” he said during a segment about Christmas shopping. When asked if he was referring to pop star Britney Spears, Rodgers replied with a smile: “Not Britney Spears, this is Brittani with an I.”

He added with a grin, “It’s a good feeling, boys,” as the panel teased him about being in love.

“I’m 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me,” by April, Rodgers shared on the same show.

Speculation reached a new high in early May when Rodgers was spotted at the Kentucky Derby, wearing a sleek black band on his left ring finger, the same one he confirmed Tuesday was his wedding ring.

Rodgers’ love life has been tabloid fodder for years, from Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick to an engagement with actress Shailene Woodley, which ended in 2022.

Patrick later described their relationship as “emotionally abusive” and claimed it “wore me down to nothing.”