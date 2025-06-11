Identity of Aaron Rodgers’ wife remains a mystery as ex-girlfriend says he was ‘emotionally abusive’

Aaron Rodgers left fans stunned by announcing that he is married. On Tuesday, the NFL quarterback revealed during a news conference that he has been married for a couple of months. “Been a couple of months,” he told reporters after confirming that the ring on his finger was a wedding ring. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers has revealed that he is a married man.(Getty Images via AFP)

The wedding rumours had first begun when Rodgers was spotted wearing a wedding ring at the Kentucky Derby, which took place on May 3, 2025.

Who is Aaron Rodgers' wife?

Rodgers, 41, did not disclose the name of his wife and her identity remains a mystery. That has not stopped internet users from theorizing who she could be.

In April, during an appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show, the American footballer had said that he is in a pretty serious relationship, reported USA Today. He also revealed that the name of the woman he was dating is Brittani.

However, it is not clear if Brittani is the woman Rodgers has married.

Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend on their relationship

The announcement of marriage comes weeks after Aaron Rodgers’s ex-girlfriend, Danica Patrick, confirmed that she is single. Rodgers and Patrick broke up in 2020.

According to a People magazine report, during an episode of The Sage Steele Show on May 21, Patrick was asked about the “most amount of pain” she’s experienced in her life.

“The breakup with Aaron in 2020,” the former race car driver and model replied. Danice Patrick followed it up by calling her relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers player emotionally abusive.

“Because it was sudden, it felt like. It was my life. So like when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life,” she said.

“And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing.”

“People could never imagine that I would lack … any confidence or belief in the simple things about who I am.

“Everything was torn to bits. Yeah, he leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff after we — there’s been enough out there,” said Patrick.