Aaron Rodgers’ ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley finds love; new partner revealed

Aaron Rodgers took the world by surprise when he announced his marriage to a relatively unknown person named ‘Brittani’ following his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Considering how little is known about his now-wife, intrigued fans have now started to shift their attention to his past relationships- the most significant of which would be his brief engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. Aaron Rodgers recently revealed that he is married(Getty Images via AFP)

As the dating gods would have it, Woodley, too, is now officially in a relationship with a well-known actor, and the couple went public with their love recently.

Woodley’s new beau

Proving all the speculations true, it appears that Woodley has found new love with Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo following her split from Rodgers. The pair had first swirled rumors of a possible romance when paparazzi images showed the pair strolling around Paris in March of this year.

The couple became Instagram official at the end of April when Bravo shared a series of pictures from his Slab City, California vacation, one of which featured Woodley. “Howdy Slab City 🌵,” he wrote in the caption.

"The relationship gives off a positive vibe. He’s an attentive and sweet guy," a source told People last month, revealing that the couple divides their time between the U.S. and Paris to be with each other. "He makes Shailene very happy. They’re having a great time together.”

The Rodgers-Woodley relationship

Given how private Rodgers and Woodley were about their relationship during its course, not much is known about them. However, they sure did take the world by storm when they announced their engagement in February 2021. The two called it quits exactly a year after that.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," the insider told PEOPLE. “They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them.”

Woodley later spoke about the relationship during a conversation with Outside magazine in 2024 where she said, “I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful.”

During a June 24 interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers spoke about why he wished to keep his marriage private by hinting at a past relationship gone wrong which many people figured was meant for Woodley.

"I had a public relationship. How did that work out?" he said. "Now, I'm with somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye, didn't sign up to be a celebrity, doesn't want to be a part of it. And because I do things in private, because I want my personal life to be private... now I'm weird. Now the paparazzi is stalking me... trying to get a picture of her."

