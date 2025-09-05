From Channing Tatum to The Rock: Five international stars who underwent dramatic weight loss transformations recently

Weight swings for movie roles aren’t new, but 2025 has taken the art of transformation to another level. Just look at Channing Tatum—after bulking up to around 106 kg for Josephine, he slimmed down by nearly 29 kg to reach 78 kg for Roofman, a radical shift that had the crew begging him to eat a steak. And then there’s Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who stunned everyone at the Venice Film Festival by shedding close to 28 kg for his role as MMA legend Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. He credited not just training but also addressing gut health and data-driven nutrition for his leaner, more purposeful look. These transformations remind us that behind the glitz of Hollywood, the journey of weight loss—whether for art or life—is often far more human than it seems. Channing Tatum and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson have lost weight.

Eric Stonestreet

Diagnosed with diabetes during Modern Family, Eric turned his life around when he realized he wanted to be present for his fiancée and their twin sons. He credits the GLP-1 drug Mounjaro—started in 2022—as a “game changer” that reshaped his approach to eating, exercise, and long-term health.

Dave Bautista

After bulking up to around 136 kg for Knock at the Cabin, Bautista dropped about 23 kg through a strict jiu-jitsu routine while filming Dune in Budapest. What started as a way to slim down soon earned him a brown belt too.

Orlando Bloom

To prepare for the boxing film The Cut, Orlando lost about 24 kgs. He admitted the toll was brutal: “I was hangry, paranoid, full of intrusive thoughts. I was a horrible person to be around.” He now calls the drastic process unsafe for anyone outside the industry.

Lizzo

Lizzo has been candid about experimenting with GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, but ultimately chose calorie control and lifestyle adjustments. “If I did all of this on Ozempic or surgery, I would be just as proud,” she said, underlining how tough the process can be in today’s culture.

Meghan Trainor

After her second pregnancy, Meghan embraced lifestyle changes, a trainer, and yes, medical support with Mounjaro to shed weight and regain energy. She says it wasn’t about appearances, but about becoming the strongest version of herself for her kids and her career.

Whether it’s The Rock dropping nearly 28 kilos for a biopic or Channing Tatum reshaping himself between films, these transformations underline the extremes actors and musicians navigate. And while the results may look glamorous on screen or the red carpet, the journeys behind them are a reminder that even the biggest stars are still grappling with very human challenges.