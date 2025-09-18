National Cheeseburger Day: Where to find top deals - McDonald’s, Burger King and more
From McDonald’s to Red Robin, restaurants are serving up sizzling discounts and freebies on September 18.
Every September 18, Americans celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, and this year is no different. The foodie holiday is marked by some of the biggest names in fast-food and casual dining serving up incredible offers, ranging from half-priced burgers to buy-one-get-one free sliders.
According to USA Today, YouGov’s rankings state that hamburgers and cheeseburgers are among the most-loved American dishes, with cheeseburgers taking sixth place on the list. With Americans consuming an estimated 30 billion burgers annually, it is no wonder this day has become a much-anticipated celebration.
McDonald’s, Burger King step up
McDonald’s is bringing back its crowd-pleaser: a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger on September 18 which will be available exclusively through its app. The company called it “one of our most popular offers”.
Meanwhile, Burger King is rolling out a week of deals for Royal Perks loyalty members. On September 18, customers can grab a free bacon cheeseburger with any $1 purchase. Other deals throughout the week include a free Whopper Jr and a free Original Chicken Sandwich.
White Castle, Sonic, and Buffalo Wild Wings join in
For those craving sliders, White Castle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free Cheese Slider from September 18 to 21. The deal can be unlocked with the code SAYCHEESE, reported Today.
Sonic customers can enjoy a BOGO deal on Double Sonic Smashers when ordering through the Sonic App, while Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards members can score a buy-one-get-one-free burger deal valid on dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Other major value meals
It is much more than fast-food restaurants. Casual dining restaurants - like Applebee's and Red Robin - have also joined in.
Applebee's: Any Classic Handcrafted Burger + fries on September 18 only for $8.99.
Red Robin: The Big Yummm Burger Deal, just $9.99 for a Double Tavern Burger, plus a bottomless side, plus a bottomless drink!
Ruby Tuesday: Burgers starting at $8.99 with fries and access to their Garden Bar.
FAQs
Q1: When is National Cheeseburger Day celebrated?
It is observed every year on September 18.
Q2: Which chains are offering the best deals this year?
McDonald’s (50-cent cheeseburger), Burger King (free bacon cheeseburger), White Castle (BOGO sliders), and Applebee’s ($8.99 burger meal) are providing the top offers in the US.
Q3: Do I need an app or membership to redeem these deals?
Yes, most chains require customers to order through their apps or loyalty programmes to access the deals.