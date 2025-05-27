National Hamburger Day 2025 deals: How and where to get free food, discounts

Good news for burger fans! Wednesday, May 28, is National Hamburger Day. This means several restaurants and fast-food joints will be giving away free food and discounts. From Wendy's to Burger King, here's a look at tempting deals to snag this week, according to USA Today, are: National Hamburger Day 2025 deals: Wendy's, Burger King, Dairy Queen, and more

Burger King

Burger King is offering numerous deals for its Royal Perks loyalty program members. On National Hamburger Day, you can snag a free hamburger with a purchase of $1 or more. The fast-food giant is also offering one free Original Chicken Sandwich with any purchase worth $1 or more.

Wendy's

Starting Wednesday, customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1 cent with any purchase on the Wendy's app. The offer will last till June 1. Following this, the company will extend its deal into summer with its 100 Days of Savings promotions.

Shake Shack

Through June 1, customers can snag a free ShackBurger with any purchase of $10 or more, using the code: BURGERMONTH. The offer can be redeemed via the Shack app and online or in-Shack kiosks.

Dairy Queen

From May 26 to June 1, Dairy Queen Rewards loyalty program members can buy any Signature Stackburger and get a second one for just 99 cents. The offer can be availed on the DQ mobile app.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a 50 per cent discount on any burger this Wednesday, May 28. The deal includes fan-favourite menu items like the All-American Cheeseburger and the Triple Bacon Cheeseburger. Promo code GOBURGER must be used to claim the offer while ordering for takeout or delivery. However, the deal is not applicable to dine-in orders.

Friendly’s

Friendly's Fan Club loyalty program members can get a free Founder's Burger through May 31. Meanwhile, those who sign up for the program starting June 1, will get a medium sundae.