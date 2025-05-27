Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

National Hamburger Day 2025 deals: How and where to get free food, discounts

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 27, 2025 09:08 PM IST

From Wendy's to Burger King and Dairy Queen, here's a look at restaurants offering freebies and discounts on National Hamburger Day

Good news for burger fans! Wednesday, May 28, is National Hamburger Day. This means several restaurants and fast-food joints will be giving away free food and discounts. From Wendy's to Burger King, here's a look at tempting deals to snag this week, according to USA Today, are:

National Hamburger Day 2025 deals: Wendy's, Burger King, Dairy Queen, and more
National Hamburger Day 2025 deals: Wendy's, Burger King, Dairy Queen, and more

Burger King

Burger King is offering numerous deals for its Royal Perks loyalty program members. On National Hamburger Day, you can snag a free hamburger with a purchase of $1 or more. The fast-food giant is also offering one free Original Chicken Sandwich with any purchase worth $1 or more. 

Wendy's

Starting Wednesday, customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1 cent with any purchase on the Wendy's app. The offer will last till June 1. Following this, the company will extend its deal into summer with its 100 Days of Savings promotions. 

Shake Shack

Through June 1, customers can snag a free ShackBurger with any purchase of $10 or more, using the code: BURGERMONTH. The offer can be redeemed via the Shack app and online or in-Shack kiosks. 

Dairy Queen

From May 26 to June 1, Dairy Queen Rewards loyalty program members can buy any Signature Stackburger and get a second one for just 99 cents. The offer can be availed on the DQ mobile app.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a 50 per cent discount on any burger this Wednesday, May 28. The deal includes fan-favourite menu items like the All-American Cheeseburger and the Triple Bacon Cheeseburger. Promo code GOBURGER must be used to claim the offer while ordering for takeout or delivery. However, the deal is not applicable to dine-in orders. 

Friendly’s

Friendly's Fan Club loyalty program members can get a free Founder's Burger through May 31. Meanwhile, those who sign up for the program starting June 1, will get a medium sundae. 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / National Hamburger Day 2025 deals: How and where to get free food, discounts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On