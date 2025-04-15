Menu Explore
Chili's Fast Food Financing: Chili's wants to finance your next meal, Here's how to grab $20 gift card

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 15, 2025 10:37 PM IST

Chili's has extended its attacks on rising fast food prices as it is giving away gift cards on X as part of its new “Fast Food Financing” promotion.

Chili's Fast Food Financing: People can participate in the fast food financing fun by replying to Chili's X post about fast food financing between April 15 and April 17. (Pixabay)
People can participate in the fast food financing fun by replying to Chili's X post about fast food financing between April 15 and April 17. They can include the price of their most recent fast food meal and the place from where they ordered it. They are also required to add a hashtag #ChilisFastFoodFinancing. Following this, the participants can enter to win a $20 gift card in order to cover the cost of their meal.

The participants can visit fastfoodfinancing.com to learn more about fast food financing or they can follow Chili's on X for additional information.

Chilli's pop-up experience in New York

In addition, Chili's is holding a temporary pop-up event in New York City. Fans can visit the pop-up experience at 37 Union Square West from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST on April 16 and 17.

In the immersive area, visitors will be greeted and guided through a procedure that resembles what they would encounter in a finance store.

After being “approved,” qualified guests are given entry to a Chili's speakeasy where they can sample the new Big QP burger with fries, bottomless chips and salsa, and limitless drinks. They will also receive a gift card to help defray the cost of a fast food combo meal.

In a press statement, Chili’s Chief Marketing Officer George Felix said, “We believe Chili’s 3 For Me menu, starting at just $10.99, has been the best value in the industry since we introduced it in 2022, and we just made it even better with the new Big QP burger, featuring a fast food flavor profile our guests will recognize.”

“But for those times when you can’t get to a Chili’s and find yourself settling for the drive-thru, we opened Fast Food Financing to help customers in their time of need.”

