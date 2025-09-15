Orca Wiesblatt, Allen Americans hockey player, dies in car accident at 25

Orca Wiesblatt, the brother of NHL player Ozzy Wiesblatt's brother, died in a car crash at the age of 25 in British Columbia over the weekend, his organization said Monday. Orca Wiesblatt, brother of NHL star Ozzy Wiesblatt, tragically died in a car crash at 25 in British Columbia(Allen Americans)

This season, the Calgary native was scheduled to play with the ECHL's Allen Americans.

Orca Wiesblatt marks his debut in professional hockey

In 2023–24, Wiesblatt made his debut in professional hockey with Pensacola of the SPHL. He also had a stellar season with Athens in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, scoring 42 points in just 37 games.

He played four seasons in the WHL with the Calgary Hitmen, scoring 104 points in 138 games before turning to professional hockey.

“We are all heartbroken,” Steve Martinson, the general manager and head coach of the Americans, said in a statement. “Orca was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum-changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile.”

Athens Rock Lobsters condoles Orca Wiesblatt's demise

Wiesblatt's old squad, the Athens Rock Lobsters, also expressed their sorrow, recalling him as a beloved teammate whose talents extended beyond the stat sheet.

The team posted that they are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Wiesblatt. “Orca will always be remembered for his energy, toughness, and infectious smile.”

A statement from the Hitmen said, “We are heartbroken for his family, friends, and everyone that knew and loved him.”

In addition to his brother Ozzy. Ocean and Oazis, Orca's siblings, are also prominent in the Calgary hockey community.

The Nashville Predators picked Ozzy in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he earned his NHL debut in the 2024–25 campaign. Oazis had 103 points in a successful season with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL, and Ocean played in the FPHL for the 2024–25 season.

Tributes pour in