National Cheeseburger Day: All you need to know about McDonald's 50-cent offer

In a bid to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald's has decided to offer a special discount for its customers on Thursday, September 18. According to People, the fast-food giant has introduced a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger offer through the McDonald’s App. It is an app-exclusive deal, and each customer is allowed to purchase only one burger. This comes right after Extra Value Meals made a comeback at McDonald's. McDonald's has a new offer for National Cheeseburger Day; details here(AP)

Also read: ‘National Charlie Kirk Day’? GOP lawmakers submit proposal to honor TPUSA founder

National Hamburger Day: All you need to know

The unofficial holiday is marked annually on September 18. It celebrates hamburgers, one of the most popular food items in American cuisine. A USA Today report stated that hamburgers came sixth in YouGov's poll of the country’s most popular dishes. The polling firm also said that in a 2021 poll, cheese was the most popular topping for hamburgers.

Also read: Starbucks under fire after barista refuses to write Charlie Kirk's name on coffee cup: ‘I’m done with…’

McDonald’s on the return of its Extra Value Meals

The Extra Value Meal comprises Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Sausage Egg & Cheese McGriddles, Egg McMuffin, Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, and any variety of a Quarter Pounder burger or McCrispy Sandwich.

Talking about the return of Extra Value Meals, McDonald’s Owner/Operator and National Franchisee Leadership Alliance (NFLA) Chair Danielle Marasco said in a press release, “Bringing back Extra Value Meals reflects the company and franchisees’ shared commitment to offering everyday affordable prices. We’re working together to keep the menu items our customers love affordable for everyone in the communities we serve.”

As per the press release, for a limited time, customers can purchase the Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal, which comes with Hash Browns as well as a small coffee, for $5. The Big Mac meal, which includes medium fries and a choice of medium soft drink, can be bought for $8. The press release further revealed that one can find a total of eight meal options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which will save 15 per cent compared to buying the entree, fries, and a drink individually.

“McDonald’s USA is laser-focused on delivering value and affordability for our customers, and I’m incredibly proud of how our franchisees and teams continue to step up to make it a reality. From the $5 Meal Deal to McValue and now Extra Value Meals, we’re sending a clear message: we’re here for our customers. McDonald’s will always be a place where you can get the food you love at a price that fits your life,” Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, said in the statement.

FAQs:

When is National Cheeseburger Day?

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on September 18.

How popular are hamburgers in the US?

The item came sixth in a 2021 poll about the most popular dishes in the country.

What is the new McDonald's offer?

McDonald's will sell Double Cheeseburgers on the McDonald’s App for $0.50 on September 18.