Why was Tyler Robinson advised not to visit McDonald's after Charlie Kirk shooting? Luigi Mangione angle revealed

Following Charlie Kirk's shooting on Wednesday, September 10, his suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, was confronted by one of his friends, reportedly in a Discord group chat on Thursday, as reported by The Irish Star. The conversation took place while the authorities were still looking for the shooter and had only shared blurry images from the surveillance footage, which showed a young man in a cap and sunglasses walking through a stairwell at Utah Valley University. After Charlie Kirk's shooting, Tyler Robinson engaged in a Discord chat, joking about his resemblance to the suspect. (AFP)

Also Read: New video seems to show Tyler Robinson in sneakers, cap as he patrols UAV campus before Charlie Kirk shooting

Tyler was advised not to go to McDonald's: Here's how its related to Luigi Mangione

According to a New York Times report, one of the members of the public allegedly messaged Robinson in the group chat, asking “wya,” which is an abbreviation for “Where you at” along with a skull emoji, suggesting that the person people were looking for resembled the 22-year-old. Meanwhile, another user mockingly added, "Tyler killed Charlie! ! ! !" According to the report, this conversation took place on Thursday at around 1 pm local time.

Reportedly, in the Discord messages, Robinson joked that the guy in the picture was his doppelganger after another user humorously suggested turning him in for the $100,000 reward offered by the FBI. The suspect wrote, “Only if I get a cut."

Someone posted, “Whatever you do, don't go to a McDonald's anytime soon,” referring to Luigi Mangione, who was apprehended last year at McDonald's, last year, for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. To this, Robinson replied with a supposed joke of his own as he wrote, "better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around."

These messages were reportedly shared with the New York Times by a high school acquaintance of Robinson who had maintained contact with him via the group chat. As per the report, the group chat comprised 20 people. The person who has not seen the suspect for several years decided to keep his identity anonymous, fearing backlash for being an acquaintance of Robinson.

Also Read: Is Tyler Robinson autistic? Viral video sparks theory after Charlie Kirk's murder

Charlie Kirk's shooting

Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University. During a conversation at the event, he was struck in the neck and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. He is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and two children. Kirk was a prominent right-wing activist and a close ally of President Donald Trump.