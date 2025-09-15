New video seems to show Tyler Robinson in sneakers, cap as he patrols UAV campus before Charlie Kirk shooting

Authorities claim that new surveillance footage shows Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson patrolling a residential street near Utah Valley university just hours before he allegedly committed the killing. Tyler Robinson: The video, which was recorded on Wednesday at 8:07 am in a residential area close to the campus, depicts a man wearing sneakers, a baseball cap, sunglasses, grey shorts, and a red T-shirt.(Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS)

The footage, which TMZ was able to get, seems to show Robinson in the same attire that officials stated he was wearing when he initially arrived at the campus gathering where the conservative leader, 31, was shot in the neck in front of hundreds of people.

The officials earlier stated that Robinson drove a gray Dodge Challenger to campus at roughly 8:30 am on the same day.

FBI released another video of Tyler Robinson

The FBI earlier released video that it said depicted the gunman on the rooftop of a school building in a prone posture. The gunman is then seen on the footage leaping from the building and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood, according to the FBI.

According to the authorities, the suspect changed clothes prior to the shooting. Following the incident, the suspect was spotted sporting a black T-shirt with an American flag on it.

In another video that TMZ also managed to secure, the alleged assassin was shown nonchalantly strolling through a nearby neighborhood after the killing.

In that video, the man can be seen dressed in black apparel and moves swiftly without attracting attention. Law officials have not identified the man seen in the TMZ video.

How was Tyler Robinson arrested?

Police were advised citizens to stay indoors following the shooting, which led to a large manhunt throughout Utah County.

Late Thursday night, police found and detained Robinson after more than 36 hours manhunt.

He was arrested without being granted bail on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated homicide.