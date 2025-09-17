‘National Charlie Kirk Day’? GOP lawmakers submit proposal to honor TPUSA founder

Congressman Jimmy Patronis and Senator Rick Scott have introduced a resolution to create a “National Charlie Kirk Day” following the conservative activist’s assassination last week on September 10, 2025. The primary proposal seeks to establish "Charlie Kirk Day" on the first Monday of August each year, Newsweek reported. ‘National Charlie Kirk Day’: Republican lawmakers have submitted a proposal to honor the TPUSA founder's legacy.(REUTERS)

National Charlie Kirk Day: Republican lawmakers' proposal

The measure, filed in Congress by Congressman Jimmy Patronis and Senator Rick Scott, seeks to recognize Kirk’s “life and legacy” with an annual day of remembrance. Kirk, 31, was the founder of Turning Point USA. He was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

Also read: What’s Next in the Case of Charlie Kirk’s Suspected Killer?

Charlie Kirk Day: Republican lawmakers backing the resolution

Newsweek reported that the proposal is backed by several House Republicans, including Aaron Bean, Mark Alford, Gus Bilirakis, Mike Collins, Carlos Gimenez, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Barry Moore, Maria Salazar, Austin Scott, Greg Steube, and Derrick Van Orden.

Congressman Patronis said the resolution seeks to keep Kirk’s message and activism alive, while Senator Scott described him as a “champion for free speech and conservative values.”

National reaction to Charlie Kirk’s killing

Kirk’s death has drawn widespread reaction across the political spectrum. President Donald Trump called him a “martyr for truth and freedom” and urged supporters to honor his legacy, and celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pratt, and Kristin Chenoweth have also expressed shock over the shooting, describing it as another example of political violence shaking the country.

Tributes and vigils have been held nationwide, with thousands of supporters gathering to remember Kirk. A memorial will also be held on Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, Arizona, per fightforcharlie.com.

Also read: Charlie Kirk memorial: Donald Trump to Erika Kirk, see full list of speakers

What is next?

The resolution will now be reviewed in Congress. It reflects the deep impact Charlie Kirk’s killing has had among conservatives and the growing calls from his supporters for an annual day of recognition.

Investigators have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah in connection with the shooting. Authorities say Robinson used a bolt-action rifle in the attack, though his motive has not yet been fully established.

Charlie Kirk’s killing remains under investigation as lawmakers continue to push for ways to honor his legacy.

FAQs

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization.

What happened to Charlie Kirk?

He was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University.

What is National Charlie Kirk Day?

It is a proposed day of remembrance introduced by Republican lawmakers to honor his life and legacy.

Who introduced the resolution?

Rep. Jimmy Patronis and Sen. Rick Scott filed the resolution, with support from multiple House Republicans.

Has the resolution been passed?

Not yet. It has been introduced in Congress and will be reviewed.

Who was arrested in connection with Kirk’s death?

Authorities have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah.