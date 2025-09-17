Charlie Kirk memorial: Donald Trump to Erika Kirk, see full list of speakers

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death, Turning Point USA has announced the speaker lineup for the slain founder’s memorial on Sunday, September 21. The memorial will take place at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, Arizona, according to fightforcharlie.com. Protesters hold a picture of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University, on the day of an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)

Here’s a look at the speaker lineup:

Donald Trump

Erika Kirk

JD Vance

Marco Rubio

Pete Hegseth

Tulsi Gabbad

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

Stephen Miller

Sergio Gor

The website says more names will be announced.

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU). Robinson is being held without bail in a Utah jail on preliminary charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

‘He believed America was worth fighting for’

Turning Point USA says Kirk’s life was a “testament to faith, courage, and conviction.” “From his earliest days, he believed America was worth fighting for, and he dedicated every moment of his 31 years to that cause. He lived with eyes fixed on eternity, grounded in the truth of God’s Word, and driven by a calling bigger than himself,” the organization says on the Fight For Charlie website.

The organization describes Kirk as a “servant of the Lord, a devoted husband to Erika, a loving father to two beautiful children, and a leader of uncommon clarity and strength.” It adds, “He did not seek influence for its own sake. Instead, he poured his life into others, raising up a generation who would be bold in their faith, steadfast in their love of freedom, and unafraid to defend their country.”

The website further says that Kirk’s life, which was “short” but “full,” was “defined by truth, anchored in faith, and devoted to the country he loved.” It adds, “His legacy will endure for generations. And now he hears the words of Matthew 25:23 from his Lord and Savior: “Well done, good and faithful servant.””