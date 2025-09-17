iPhone 16 Pro Max price cut by 23000: Here’s how much you can save

If you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone, then now you have a huge opportunity to save more on Apple’s flagship iPhone. Vijay Sales has announced a price drop on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering more than Rs. 23,000 in savings. The deal is available on the retailer’s official website and could attract buyers looking for a high-end device at a lower cost. iPhone 16 Pro Max is now available at a significant discount on Vijay Sales. (AFP)

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price Cut and Offers

The iPhone 16 Pro Max was originally launched in India at Rs. 1,44,900. Vijay Sales is now selling it for Rs. 1,29,000, offering Apple fans an instant discount of Rs. 15,900. Additionally, if you’re using an HSBC Bank credit card for EMI payments, then you can claim an additional Rs. 7,500 off to increase your total savings to over Rs. 23,000. This makes it one of the most affordable ways to purchase Apple’s top-end flagship model.

Also read: iPhone 17 sale starts in 2 days: Price in India, bank discounts, and offers announced

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Worth Buying?

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2868 x 1320 pixels and a 460 ppi density. The screen supports ProMotion technology with refresh rates up to 120Hz. Under the hood, the device is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chipset, built on a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine and is paired with 8 GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB.

Also read: Apple Watch SE 3 price in India: What’s new? Sale date and more

For photography, the iPhone 16 Pro Max sports a triple rear camera setup: a 48 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. It also includes photography features such as Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, and Night Mode. The handset also has a 12 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Also read: iPhone 17 launched with ProMotion display and A19 chip: Check features and price in India

The iPhone 16 Pro Max runs on iOS 18 and includes 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and fast USB-C charging. It houses a 4685 mAh battery, which claims to deliver up to 20 hours of video playback. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a titanium body with IP68 water and dust resistance. It weighs 227 grams and measures 163 mm x 77.6 mm x 8.25 mm. The device features Dynamic Island, Always-On display, True Tone, HDR support, and a fingerprint-resistant coating.