Gisele Bündchen turns 45: A look at her sweetest moments as a mom

Gisele Bündchen is celebrating her 45th birthday on July 20, 2025. She is not only a runway icon, she is also a mom. According to People, she is not just a mother to her two kids with Tom Brady - Benjamin (15) and Vivian (12) - but also close to Brady’s oldest, Jack. Plus, she welcomed another baby boy earlier this year with Joaquim Valente, her partner. Fans of Gisele Bündchen have been revisiting her sweetest family moments on Instagram on teh occasion of her 45th birthday.(Instagram/@gisele)

Fans on Instagram have been revisiting her sweetest family moments: piggyback rides, beach days, that pure joy only moms know.

Gisele Bündchen turns 45: Sweet family moments with her children

With Benjamin laughs and memories

She shared a birthday post when Benjamin turned 10 in 2019 that totally captures their bond: he piggybacking, her laughing. She said, “There’s never a dull moment...” Later, as he turned 13 or so, she posted a photo of them by the water, writing how proud she is. Those posts aren’t polished-they’re just real life shining through.

Mini-me Vivian keeps Gisele Bündchen grounded

Vivian shows up in so many sweet moments. For her 10th birthday, Gisele posted beach photos, calling her “my ray of sunshine.” They ride horses, share quiet smiles. One photo from a girls' trip said it all-a mini Gisele in the frame, matching her mom’s vibe and beauty.

Gisele Bündchen’s bond with stepson Jack

Tom Brady’s son Jack is still very much a part of Gisele’s life. He turned 16 in 2023, and she joked about him towering over her

New chapter with Joaquim-and the baby

In February 2025, Gisele and Joaquim had a baby boy. She has not shared loads of photos, but word is she is happier than ever. As per People, her friends say she has found a new rhythm-motherhood, a partner who supports her, and finally a quieter space to breathe.

Gisele at 45 is a mom who is in the thick of it. No matter the loss of spotlight or the highs of fashion shows, her life now is filled with everyday magic: kids squealing, hugs, family love.

FAQs

Did Gisele have a baby at 44?

Yes, Gisele Bündchen welcomed a baby boy with Joaquim Valente in February 2025 at the age 44.

Who is Gisele Bündchen's twin sister?

Her twin sister is Patricia Bündchen, who has managed parts of Gisele's career behind the scenes.

Who is richer, Gisele or Brady?

Gisele was reportedly wealthier than Tom Brady during much of their marriage, thanks to her modeling empire.

Can Gisele Bündchen speak German?

Yes, Gisele speaks German, Portuguese, English, Spanish, and some Italian.

Is Gisele an identical or fraternal twin?

Gisele and Patricia are fraternal twins, not identical.

Whose baby is Gisele having?

Gisele’s 2025 baby is with her boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.