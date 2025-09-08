Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and YUNGBLUD sing 'Mama, I'm coming home' in Ozzy Osbourne's memory at VMAs- Watch

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath founder who passed away in July, in a touching tribute at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. They were also joined by YUNGBLUD. Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry perform a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Here's the full video of their performance:

The performance at the UBS Arena in New York started with YUNGBLUD singing 'Crazy Train' from the audience. The dark stage slowly lit up and Steven Tyler and Joe Perry were seen on the stage. The performed 'Changes,' followed by a walk where the three of them sang 'Mama, I'm coming home.'

Ozzy Osbourne, considered one of the founders of the heavy metal genre within rock music, passed away on July 22, 2025. The 'Prince Of Darkness' was 76 years old.

Performance Sparks Reactions

Viewers were left spellbound by the performance in memory of Osbourne. Hundreds of reactions followed on social media, and viewers also joined in to pay tribute to Osbourne.

Also read: Will Stray Kids and Taylor Swift be at VMAs? What we know

“The Ozzy tribute at the #VMA was good. Steven Tyler sounded good which was a huge plus. Also live music...a concept that could take off on MTV,” one user said.

“VMAs just did a great tribute to Ozzy just now. Youngblud was great. And Steven tyler and Joe Perry are two of my most favorite people to ever walk the earth man,” wrote another.

“Steven Tyler!!! Holy hell that was an incredible performance,” wrote another.

“Yup, tears in my eyes for Ozzy again. Absolutely awesome performance from Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Nuno, and crew on the VMAs. OZZY FOREVER,” said one.

“Not me crying my eyes out watching the VMAS Ozzy tribute. Youngblood. Steven Tyler. Joe Perry. Masterclass. Masterclass. The Prince Of Darkness forever,” one user wrote.

“Amazing tribute to Ozzy! Yungblood and Steven Tyler was perfect! Ozzy would be proud,” said another impressed viewer.