Shocking reason Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler wrapped scarves around his mic during gigs, ‘He liked to hide his…’

The daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has revealed why her father always wrapped scarves around his microphone during gigs, and opened up about his “extremely wild” past. During Monday’s episode of the Sibling Revelry podcast, 46-year-old Mia Tyler, the younger sister of actress Liv Tyler, 47, discussed her father’s days as a rockstar. Shocking reason Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler wrapped scarves around his microphone during gigs (Photo by Kayla Oaddams / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Mia revealed that Steven did not accessorise his mics with beautiful scarves just for fashion. “The story of why he has scarves on his microphone is because he liked to hide his pills and whatnot,” Mia said. “So he could do them live on stage.”

Mia also claimed that scarves were not the only place Steven would hide things. “He would have little pockets sewn so he could be on stage and just take whatever it was that he was [ingesting],” she revealed.

Steven Tyler’s struggle with substance abuse issues

Steven reportedly battled substance abuse issues in the past. In fact, even after being sober for a decade, he suffered a drug relapse about three years ago. His band announced that he had “voluntarily” entered a rehab facility in May 2022.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the group, including Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, said at the time, according to the New York Post.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the band added.

Because of the relapse, Aerosmith, which was about to re-launch their residency in Las Vegas, was forced to cancel the first set of dates in June and July 2022.

Steven told Haute Living back in 2019 that doing drugs gave him a “certain rawness” and also inhibited his “greatness.” “All the magic that you thought worked when you were high comes out when you get sober,” the singer said months before his relapse. “You realize it was always there, and your fear goes away.”

Steven suffered vocal cord damage in September 2023, which “led to subsequent bleeding” at an Aerosmith show in New York. The band postponed their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour after learning that his injury was “more serious than initially thought.” Steven never recovered from the vocal cord injury, prompting Aerosmith to retire from touring in August 2024.