Aerosmith announces their retirement from the tour after Steven Tyler's injury: ‘heartbreaking but …'

Aerosmith announced their break from music tours after their lead singer, Steven Tyler suffered a vocal injury. The iconic rock band was formed in 1970 in Boston and comprised members Tyler, Joe Perry, Ray Tabano, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer. However, Tabano was replaced by Brad Whitford soon. The group has 4 Grammy awards to their name and was admitted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Aerosmith announces their retirement after Steven Tyler's vocal injury.(@Aerosmith/X)

Aerosmith announce retirement from tour

Aerosmith announced that they will no longer continue touring due to Tyler’s injury of his larynx which he suffered last year. The announcement came on August 8, 2024, via a statement shared by the band. They wrote, “It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history,” as reported by Page Six.

Tyler fractured his larynx in 2023 due to which they had to hit a pause on their Peace Out farewell tour, seemingly the lead singer never completely recovered from the injury.

The statement continued to explain the struggles Tyler went through after the injury, “As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.”

Tyler will never recover from his injury

Unfortunately, the band stated that Tyler “will not” be able to completely heal from his injury. Hence the band has “made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.” The heartbreaking announcement was followed by the band expressing their gratitude to their fans and supporters who have been there through the thick and thin.

The band was “beyond grateful” for everyone who bought a ticket and was looking forward to attending their show along with “our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible.” They closed off the statement by declaring their fans as “the best fans on planet Earth.”