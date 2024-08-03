Ben Affleck ‘hopeful’ after new home move; wanted to get closer with ‘ex Jennifer Garner and kids’

Ben Affleck is embarking on a new chapter in his life, hoping for smoother sailing in both his personal and professional spheres. The actor recently splurged over $20 million to purchase a new LA property that offers the sense of ‘privacy and seclusion’ he has always craved. According to a new report, the decision to relocate amid rumours of marital issues with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, was reportedly influenced by a desire to foster a closer relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children to make co-parenting easier. Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner spotted in Brentwood schoolyard(New York Post)

Ben Affleck feeling ‘hopeful’ in new home

The Accountant 2 star moved out of the shared home with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, almost two months ago and shifted to a rental property in Brentwood. He now owns an equestrian estate in Los Angeles. A source told ET, "Ben really likes his new home and feels hopeful about the change.” This move followed the listing of Jen and Ben's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion for sale.

The source revealed why Affleck wanted to relocate: “He wanted to be closer to Jen Garner and their kids to make co-parenting easier.” The insider added, “It’s been a hard time for him, but he’s continuing to make his well-being and his family a priority.”

The Gigli co-stars have been avoiding each other for months, fueling separation speculation. The couple was last spotted together at the end of March. For most of the summer, the Atlas star vacationed in Europe and spent the rest of the time in New York. Affleck, on the other hand, remained in Los Angeles, frequently spotted mingling and bonding with his kids. Affleck and Garner share three kids together including Samuel, 12, Seraphina, 15 and Violet, 18.

For unversed, Garner is currently dating her long time partner John Miller. The couple is rumoured to get married soon.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck heading for divorce?

A source informed the Daily Mail that the couple has already signed the divorce papers but has yet to file them. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who married in 2022, recently marked their second wedding anniversary, but they were miles apart. “They finalised the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,” the insider revealed.

“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t,” another source disclosed adding the couple is prepping up for a joint statement for fans. “Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.” However, recent photographs of the stars, taken separately, show that neither Ben nor Jen have officially removed their wedding rings despite living apart.

"It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start," one insider told ET after the pop star celebrated her special day in Bridgehampton, New York.