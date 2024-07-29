‘I could use a Wolverine’: Jennifer Garner's 1st Comic-Con experience was almost a dud; elevator ordeal goes viral

It turns out that Jennifer Garner was a “calm” superhero herself in a situation where probably barely any of us would have struck out in an uncontrollable frenzy. For her first Comic-Con experience in San Diego, the 13 Going on 30 star had planned to go all out at the Deadpool & Wolverine panel and surprise screening. Yet, she found herself in the middle of an unforeseen ordeal that had her trapped inside an elevator for over an hour. Jennifer Garner via Instagram.

The 52-year-old Hollywood A-lister, formerly married to Ben Affleck, documented the nightmare-ish predicament on social media and instantly went viral for staying calm throughout the ordeal.

Jennifer Garner's first experience at Comic-Con goes viral

Despite being trapped inside the elevator for an hour and 12 minutes, Garner was seen all smiles throughout what one would generally brand a horrifying experience. She posted on her Instagram: “ Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story.” The carousel post captures her live response and updates as she begins her story time in the first video: “Hey guys, we’re stuck on this elevator. I need, um, I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone… Thanks for having us here, my first Comic-Con.”

11 minutes into the elevator sit, Garner updated: “It’s toasty. It’s shvitzy. I need to blot. Don’t cut the blue wire, is what we’re hearing.” She stayed in good spirits while another man in the background presumably remained in touch with the elevator support company.

After being stuck in there for 35 minutes, Garner still maintained her composure: “I think I heard on an episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or something, that you're supposed to sit, so we're sitting.”

About 42 minutes into the ordeal, she broke into the song “99 bottles of beer on the wall.” 45 minutes in, someone else on board the elevator with Garner called 911. While their voice was clearly indicative of exasperation, the Elektra actress somehow still managed to be in her best mood.

Several netizens applauded how calm she was throughout the whole situation. “Ohh I will never remain so calm,” someone commented on Instagram. Another fan wrote, “OMG i would have panicked after 5minutes with my claustrophobia.”

Ultimately, an hour and 12 minutes later, help came incarnate as firemen. The roller coaster ride of emotions reportedly ended with her making it to the screening of Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s team-up, which also - SPOILER ALERT - stars Jennifer in a throwback cameo.

Her unexpected return to the superhero side of the fictional universe also made waves for her witty swipe at ex-husband Ben Affleck, who previously starred opposite her in the early 2000s superhero flick Daredevil, at the time released under the banner of 20th Century Studios. Her nonchalant quip made the headlines amid marital woes entangling Affleck and his now-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Garner was only one among the many surprising cameos in the latest MCU blockbuster that officially welcomes the X-Men side of mutants to Kevin Feige’s Marvel chapter.

She was onstage in Hall H at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25 alongside Reynolds, Jackman, director Shawn Levy and many others who shall remain nameless in case you still haven’t driven by the theatres to catch the movie that premiered on Friday.

