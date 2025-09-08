Will Stray Kids and Taylor Swift be at VMAs? What we know

The MTV Video Music Awards 2025 is about to get under way and many are waiting in anticipation to catch their favorite celebrities on the red carpet. One of the biggest names is undoubtedly that of Taylor Swift's and many have been wondering if the pop queen will make an appearance. There's a lot of interest about K-Pop band Stray Kids as well. Taylor Swift is up for the Artist of the Year award at the VMAs.(AFP)

Notably, both Swift and Stray Kids have been nominated in different categories. Swift is up for the Artist of the Year Award, and is competing with Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, Stray Kids are competing for the Best K-pop award, and go up against aespa, JENNIE, Jimin, JISOO, LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE, and ROSÉ. Their ‘Chk Chk Boom’ track got them the VMA nod.

Will Taylor Swift and Stray Kids be there at the VMAs?

Several fans have already begun to express hopes for a Stray Kids win at the VMAs, but there has been no official confirmation if the band is attending or not. Some reports have claimed that Stray Kids will not be performing at the VMAs this year, but don't mention anything about them being in attendance.

Meanwhile, Swifties are in for some bad news because the recently engaged singer reportedly won't be making it to this year's awards ceremony. USA Today, citing a source, said that the 35-year-old who recently got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce, won't be at the awards show this year.

(More to follow)