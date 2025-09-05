MTV VMAs 2025 to pay tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne: Check list of performers

Fans of Ozzy Osbourne have a major reason to watch the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 this weekend. The makers of the prestigious award show have decided to pay tribute to the legendary Black Sabbath frontman with a special performance by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, as well as Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt. The artists will come together on stage at Sunday's event to remember Ozzy Osbourne by performing a medley of some of his greatest hits, Deadline reported. MTV Video Music Awards 2025 will honor Ozzy Osbourne with a special performance by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt. (@OzzyOsbourne/X)

The one-of-its-kind presentation will pay tribute to the legendary musician's contribution to the industry, and the world of heavy metal in particular.

It will take place weeks after the Prince of Darkness died of a heart attack on July 22, 2025, The New York Times reported. Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease, as per the death certificate filed at a London-based registry by the late singer's daughter, Aimée Rose Osbourne.

A few weeks before Osbourne's death, Yungblud, Tyler, and Bettencourt had joined the 76-year-old on stage during his Back to the Beginning concert, according to Deadline.

Ozzy Osbourne's long-time association with MTV

Osbourne holds a long history with the network, which includes his association in the 1980s with Headbanger’s Ball.

Battle for Ozzfest, Osbourne's reality TV show, aired on MTV for a season in 2004. A total of eight bands from different locations took part in the show and competed with each other through a series of challenges. The winner bagged a chance to be among the lineup in the metal festival, Ozzfest.

Moreover, MTV showed the highly popular reality series, The Osbournes, in 2002. The show focused on the personal life of Ozzy, his partner Sharon Osbourne, and their children, Kelly and Jack. This was the first time that fans of Ozzy Osbourne got to witness a completely new side of him. It emerged as a great success and went on to bag the Emmy for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program (Reality) in 2002. The final episode of the series came out in March 2005.

FAQs

1. Who will host the 2025 MTV VMAs?

The awards show will be hosted by LL Cool J.

2. What performances will take place at the music event?

Besides the Ozzy Osbourne tribute, fans will get to see performances from Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin, Post Malone, and Doja Cat, among others.

3. When and where to watch the 2025 MTV VMAs?

It will be aired from the UBS Arena in New York at 8 PM ET on Sunday, September 7. Fans can watch it on CBS and MTV, besides streaming on Paramount+.