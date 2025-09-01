Sharon Osbourne breaks silence on husband Ozzy's death with subtle nod: ‘Don't wanna say goodbye’

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence after the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. As a subtle but sweet nod to him, she reacted to a post shared by his official Instagram account over the weekend. The image showed the Black Sabbath icon on stage, mid-performance. Beneath it was a caption drawn from his own lyrics: “I don't wanna say goodbye. When I do, you'll be alright. After all, I did it all for you.” This marks the reality star's first public acknowledgement since losing her husband of over 40 years. Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to her husband Ozzy with a sweet gesture.(REUTERS)

Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest in Buckinghamshire

Ozzy died on July 22 at the age of 76. He had battled Parkinson’s disease since 2019 and was surrounded by family when he passed. According to the Daily Mail, official records listed multiple causes: out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.

The outlet stated that the rock icon was buried on July 30 during a private service at the family’s estate in Buckinghamshire. The 250-acre property became the backdrop for a gathering that included Sharon Osbourne and some of Ozzy’s closest friends. Among those present were Marilyn Manson and guitarist Zakk Wylde, who had played alongside the Prince of Darkness for decades. The family later released a statement saying he died “surrounded by love,” calling the loss one that words could barely describe.

The days following his death were marked by tributes from across music and film. Messages poured in from fans, peers, and fellow performers who credited Ozzy Osbourne with shaping the heavy metal genre.

Ozzy Osbourne documentary pulled after family concerns

The late rockstar recently made the news after a documentary, titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, was set to air on the BBC in August but was suddenly pulled from schedules only hours before broadcast. The Daily Mail reported that Sharon and the family voiced concerns that the film had been rushed to completion.

A source told The Sun that the original plan was for a longer series called Home to Roost, chronicling Sharon and Ozzy’s return to the UK. After his death, that project was reworked into a one-off film. Paramount+ also had its own feature in the pipeline, and talk emerged of a race between the two broadcasters.

The insider added that timing wasn’t the only issue. The family, they said, worried about the “overall tone and theme” of the BBC’s cut - especially since it featured one of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s last interviews together. The BBC has not given details on why the program vanished from listings.

