BTS Jeon Jungkook celebrates 28th birthday with livestream; reveals new piercing, home invasion story and more

Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, rang in his 28th birthday on the night with a livestream on Weverse that was equal parts heartfelt, shocking, and unforgettable for fans. Known for his candid interactions with ARMY, Jungkook’s birthday live this year was filled with surprises—from emotional gratitude to his parents, to debuting a new piercing, and even addressing unsettling home invasion attempts. BTS Jeon Jungkook

The singer kicked things off with a humble message, telling fans, “First of all, thank you to my mom & dad for giving birth to me. Thanks a lot for giving birth to a healthy me, I'll try my best to live healthier. I hope you can do whatever you wish in life and live well & healthy.” Ever grounded despite global fame, he added, “There's really nothing special on my birthday. It just happens to be the day I was born.”

A bold new look

But soon, Jungkook sent fans into a frenzy by revealing a brand-new piercing just below his lip, close to his signature mole. He confessed that the labret piercing wasn’t easy to get, even causing him to chip a tooth during the process. Showing off the new look, Jungkook said, “I am sure some of my ARMY will also be having their birthday today. Here's wishing them too. I got a piercing here, though it is red right now.”

A stern warning to intruders

While fans buzzed over his bold piercing, the livestream also turned serious when Jungkook addressed repeated attempts by strangers to enter his home. Sending a stern warning, he said, “Another person tried to enter my house. Someone came to see me at my house, I’ve become a celebrity. Don’t come, please. Don’t come, really. If you put your foot in my parking lot, you won’t be able to go out. You can’t leave unless I open it for you. You’re trapped and there’s CCTV. I’m watching everything. If you don’t want to go to the police station, don’t come in.”

Opening up further, Jungkook shared for the first time what it was like facing the situation in real time. “I was watching the CCTV from above. A police officer came to the top and the underground parking lot is underground and that’s where I heard a sound of shoes. And I was looking at the situation all the time. I heard the sound so I came down all of a sudden. He was trying to open the door, so I opened the door and there was a police officer in front of me.”

Despite the seriousness of the moment, Jungkook ended his birthday live in his typically warm fashion, thanking fans once again: “Thank you for joining this live and wishing me on my birthday, I'll now get going to wash up. I'll spend my birthday well today, try to cut a cake too if I can.”

From heartfelt gratitude to ARMY to his fierce stand against home intruders, Jungkook’s 28th birthday livestream showed just why he continues to be both relatable and inspiring.