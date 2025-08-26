As Kelly Osbourne's follows family comes first agenda, the 40-year-old former hist of “Fashion Police” blasted WWE star Becky Lynch on Monday night for making an offensive joke about her late father, Ozzy Osbourne. Kelly Osbourne defended her late father after WWE's Becky Lynch made a disrespectful joke during Monday Night Raw.

Lynch, 38, mentioned the Black Sabbath frontman at WWE's "Monday Night Raw" from BP Pulse Live in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, England, after Nikki Bella dared her to a brawl in the ring.

“I am not wrestling in Birmingham,” stated Lynch. “The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago.”

As the crowd shouted, Lynch went on to say, “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

Also Read: ‘Real reason’ why Archie and Lilibet won't appear in Meghan Markle's new Netflix series revealed

Kelly claps back at Becky Lynch

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kelly called the Irish wrestler “a disrespectful dirtbag” in response to Lynch's remark.

“Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. “#birminghamforever,” Kelly wrote, inadvertently tagging one of Lynch's fan sites rather than her real one.

“Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!!” she added.

Meanwhile, Lynch faced massive backlash for the joke.

“Bro becky did not just say that,” one person commented on YouTube.

“That one about ozzy ozzbourne, she said that with pure hatred,” another said.

“As a diehard Ozzy fan I will never feel the same way about Becky Lynch again,” a third user wrote.

Another supporter said, “Nah… Shouldn’t have mention Ozzy like that… mad disrespectful…”

What happened to Ozzy Osbourne?

Ozzy, 76, passed away on July 22 due to coronary artery disease, Parkinson's disease, acute myocardial infarction, and cardiac arrest.

On July 31, the Prince of Darkness was buried close to the lake where he lived in Buckinghamshire. According to reports, Ozzy's family and music business professionals were among the approximately 110 guests who attended the private ceremony.

Birmingham saw a tearful funeral procession through the streets the day before the funeral.

Among those who attended the farewell were Kelly, her mother Sharon, 72, and her siblings Jack, 39, Aimee, 41, and Louis, 50.