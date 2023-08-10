WWE's potential bummer on Jay Uso vs Jimmy Uso after SummerSlam betrayal

Jimmy Uso's betrayal cost his brother Jey the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship title at this year's SummerSlam. Jimmy's untimely intervention was enough to help Roman Reigns retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against his cousin and once the right-hand man. Through Jimmy's unexpected return, WWE succeeded in plotting a new twist to the enticing Bloodline saga. In all likelihood, Jimmy's betrayal has marked the beginning of a fresh feud between The Usos and speculations have been rife over Jimmy and Jey facing each other pretty soon. However, in an update that is likely to act as a dampener on the red-hot storyline, it has now been learnt that one particular member of the WWE creative team does wants the one-on-one contest to be held on to till WrestleMania 40. Although, it is understood there are dissenting voices in WWE on the matter. JImmy Uso (R) cost his brother Jey the WWE Undisputed Universal title.(WWE)

Sharing an update, WrestleVote tweeted: "Hearing that at least one creative force backstage wants WWE to wait for WrestleMania to do the first Uso 'Brother v Brother' match. However, that is unlikely at this point I'm told, with the feeling that 35 weeks is too long of a stretch."

Jimmy and Jey have not faced each other in singles competition ever. Jey has already spoken about the chances of taking on his brother at the WrestleMania. "Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad (Rikishi) to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy," Jey had expressed to Ariel Helwani on his show, ahead of this year's Money in the Bank.

Jey had pinned Reigns at MITB

The Usos had faced their former Bloodline teammates Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of the Money in the Bank 2023. At the Premium Live Event (PLE) in London, Jey became the first WWE wrestler to pin Reigns since December 2019.

Jey and Reigns' rivalry was in full swing at SummerSlam as the cousins fought tooth and nail in the main event. Jey and Roman, quite unsurprisingly, displayed their supreme fighting prowess, to sell the WWE Universal Championship clash before Solo interfered to offer his support to Reigns. But it was Jimmy who played the most effective role in the title decider. He attacked Jey with a powerful superkick and then threw him back for Reigns to hit a spear and pick up the win.

