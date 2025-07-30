Ozzy Osbourne funeral procession: Thousands gather in Birmingham to bid farewell to Prince of Darkness

Ozzy Osbourne's fans gathered in huge masses on Birmingham streets for his funeral procession. The Black Sabbath star, famously dubbed the Prince of Darkness, died aged 76 on July 22 after years of gruelling health battle with Parkinson's, a disease he was diagnosed with in 2019. Large crowds gathered at Black Sabbath Bridge as the funeral cortege of Ozzy Osbourne passed through his hometown, in Birmingham, Britain,(REUTERS)

Birmingham bids farewell to Ozzy Osbourne

Ahead of his burial, fans in Birmingham paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in deeply personal ways, New York Post reported. The city’s iconic Black Sabbath Bridge has been transformed into a sea of flowers left by heartbroken admirers.

From the early hours of Wednesday (July 30), crowds began to gather, hoping to catch a glimpse of the heavy metal legend’s hearse as it passed through the city.

Also Read: Why was Ozzy Osbourne known as Prince of Darkness? Here's how Black Sabbath star got his nickname

Along the procession route, fans also left heartfelt letters and emotional notes for Ozzy. A condolence book started by Birmingham Museum and Art also collected signatures, reflecting the city’s love for its legend, according to the outlet.

Ozzy Osbourne's final procession draws stars and family

The late rockstar's wife, Sharon Osbourne and the rest of the family will follow the hearse in cars, accompanied by the Bostin Brass live band, a fitting tribute for a man who lived loud.

Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmates, Terence “Geezer” Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward, will also attend his funeral, alongside famous names like Sir Elton John and Yungblud.

Also Read: Ozzy Osbourne's funeral to be ‘small’ and ‘private’: When and where Black Sabbath star will be laid to rest

The procession, organized by Birmingham City Council in collaboration with the Osbourne family, who covered the costs, promises to be as grand as the man himself.

“Ozzy was more than a music legend, he was a son of Birmingham,” said Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal ahead of the funeral.

FAQs:

1. Who is attending Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession?

Family, bandmates from Black Sabbath, and stars like Sir Elton John and Yungblud are expected to attend.

2. Who organised the funeral procession?

The Birmingham City Council organised it in collaboration with the Osbourne family.

3. What tributes have fans left for Ozzy?

Fans have left flowers, letters, and signed a condolence book in his memory.