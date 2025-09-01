Trump investigator Robert Mueller diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, family releases statement

Robert Mueller, the former special counsel who investigated ties between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease four years ago, his family said, as reported by New York Times. Former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has recently had trouble moving and speaking and will not be able to comply with a congressional request to testify this week.(AFP)

“Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021,” his family said in a statement to the New York Times.

“He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022. His family asks that his privacy be respected,” the statement said.

Mueller, now 81, has recently had trouble moving and speaking and will not be able to comply with a congressional request to testify this week. The House Oversight Committee had planned to subpoena him to appear Tuesday in its investigation of the federal handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Lawmakers wanted to question Mueller about his role in the case while he was FBI director from 2001 to 2013.

Also Read: US judge strikes down Trump order against law firm Jenner

Mueller’s shaky 2019 testimony raised concerns about his health

Questions about Mueller’s health first surfaced in 2019 when he gave halting testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. At 74, he struggled at times to answer and be heard. “I was surprised that Mr. Mueller was so disorientated,” Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona said afterward. “He was unable to answer some basic questions, which really surprised me.”

His Parkinson’s diagnosis came two years later, his family said. The disease, most common in people over 60, causes tremors, slowed movement, and speech problems. While symptoms can be managed, there is no cure. Anxiety and depression often develop as it progresses.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer of Kentucky is leading the Epstein inquiry, which has also called in former officials including ex-FBI director James Comey, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Eric Holder Jr., Merrick Garland, Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, and William Barr.