Erika Kirk’s emotional speech as Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk

President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk. It is America’s highest civilian honour. Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, received the award on October 14, which would have been the conservative activist’s 32nd birthday. He was shot and killed at a college event in Utah on September 10. The award ceremony was held on what would have been Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday. (File Photo, Reuters)

Erika Kirk’s speech while accepting the award has now gone viral on social media, with many remarking that it left them emotional and teary-eyed.

What did Erika Kirk say?

“Thank you, Mr President, for honouring my husband in such a profound and meaningful way,” she said after accepting the award. “And thank you for making this event a priority amid the peace process in the Middle East.”

Erika directly addressed the president and, in between sniffles, said, “Charlie always admired your commitment to freedom.” She then thanked the president for supporting her family. In her speech, she also expressed gratitude for First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and ‘lovely friend’ Usha Vance. She also mentioned her family, Charlie’s supporters, and Turning Point USA chapters. Erika went on to talk about the next generation of Turning Point USA members, calling them the future.

“Baby, I love your birthday,” she said while breaking down in tears, explaining how he celebrated the day each year. She added how this honour was the “best birthday gift” given to him by President Donald Trump.

Towards the end of the speech, she delivered a birthday message from their daughter. “Happy birthday, daddy. I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream, and I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you.”

How did social media users react?

An individual posted, “This brings tears to my eyes. I still can't believe he's gone.” Another expressed, “Charlie Kirk getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom is a win for the cause. Well deserved!”

A third remarked, “When conviction meets courage, history remembers. Charlie Kirk’s legacy just found its highest recognition.” A fourth wrote, “Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for bestowing the highest honour that any American civilian can ever be awarded. You have allowed his legacy to continue instead of it ending the day that he died. Go on and continue his legacy and bring peace to this world.”