Cowboys boss Jerry Jones pledged $7M to TPUSA Super Bowl halftime show? Here's the truth

New rumors claim that Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones has pledged $7 million to the Turning Point USA halftime show. This comes after reports claimed former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick donated $7 million to the TPUSA halftime show. Apart from Jerry Jones, claims were also made about former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick donating $7 million to the TPUSA halftime event. (Getty Images via AFP)

Notably, Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA is going ahead with their own halftime show amid a row over Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl event.

Now, these claims about Jones' pledge to the TPUSA event have been amplified by profiles on X. “Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has pledged $7 million to Turning Point USA to fund its upcoming “All-American Halftime Show,” an alternative event set to air alongside the NFL’s official Super Bowl LX performance headlined by Bad Bunny on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in California....,” a person wrote.

Another added, “Jerry Jones and Danica Patrick throw their support to TPUSA halftime show. Fuck Bad Bunny. Boycott the SuperBowl.” Meanwhile, yet another person asked Jack Posobiec – a conservative commentator and close friend of Kirk's – “I thought this was fake news, but did Jerry Jones really Donate $7MM for the all American Half Time show to TPUSA Jack Posobiec can you confirm?”.

Did Jerry Jones pledge $7 million?

There is no official report indicating that Jones pledged $7 million for the TPUSA halftime show. The claims made on X referred to an alleged report by hotnews.otoarizasi.com. Notably, the same site had claimed Elon Musk threatened to pull a $40 million Super Bowl deal over Bad Bunny performing.

Earlier, they'd been fact-checked for a fake story on Musk apparently building a ‘sanctuary for homeless families’. Grok too fact-checked the claims, saying "No, this claim lacks verification from official sources like the Cowboys, Jerry Jones, or Turning Point USA. While TPUSA has announced the ‘All-American Halftime Show’ as counterprogramming to the NFL's Bad Bunny performance, reports of Jones' $7M pledge circulate only on social media without primary confirmation. Similar unverified stories about Jones and TPUSA/Charlie Kirk suggest it's likely exaggerated or false rumor."

Notably, Jones is a Republican, who has previously donated to party campaigns, even if there is no official account of his TPUSA halftime show pledge.

Earlier claims about Danica Patrick donating $7 million to the TPUSA event have also been fact-checked. There were also rumors of Creed performing at the halftime event, but there has been no official word from TPUSA in the matter.